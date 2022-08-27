7 Healthy Things You Must Look For In Recipes

Let's begin with wholesome ingredients to look for recipes and techniques to try at home.

A daily habit will stimulate the olfactory (smell) nerves and help them get back to normal- the simple act of smelling potent aromas, known in medicine as "smell training". Studies have shown that the daily practice of intentionally inhaling different scents- whether it is a strong spice like cloves or cinnamon or essential oils like lavender or lemon- should encourage your senses to heal. Twice a day, sniff at least four scents for about 15 seconds each. During these sessions, your mind also comes into play- if you cannot smell one or more of these scents, try to remember what it smells like, which will trigger the nerves to revive and reconnect appropriately.

Sour- If you begin your meal with a small serving of something sour, like achaar, lemon or tamarind, for example, this has been shown to stimulate your salivary glands, which makes it more likely that the flavours of the rest of your meal will be detected by your taste buds. Umami- Umami means "essence of deliciousness" in Japanese. It is now considered the fifth taste sense (sweet, sour, bitter and salty). Umami foods, such as soy sauce, garlic, miso, mushrooms, potatoes and truffles, also wake up your salivary glands. Spicy- Capsaicin, the main component of many spicy foods, can improve the function of the olfactory (smell) nerve and related glands. As a bonus, it contributes to opening up our nasal passages if they are congested or blocked. Chocolate- Any excuse to eat chocolate, right? Hooray! Believe it or not, chocolate is often one of the only flavours that one can taste if they've lost most of their sense of taste. Texture- As mentioned above, incorporate different textures into one dish. If soft textures turn you off, try to add a bit of crunch. Sometimes it's easier to have a drinkable meal (a shake or soup) rather than a plate of food. Temperature - It has been noted that many COVID-19 patients prefer cold or even frozen foods to be warm or hot entrees. If the thought of a hot dish turns you off, consider eating it without warming it up or try consuming a fruit smoothie or cold soup. Persistence is key - Try not to get frustrated- it is essential to keep trying different flavours to allow your taste buds to re-adapt and re-adjust. For example, if a particular food has no taste this week or is off-putting, try it again in a few days, and you may be surprised at how the flavour has developed or changed!