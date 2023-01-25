5 Types Of Functional Foods And Their Health Benefits
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Published : January 25, 2023 1:23 PM IST
The term 'Functional Foods' has gained massive popularity within the health and wellness community. While the category may be new, the type of foods identified as functional are items you may already have in your pantry. Surprised? Now, let us help you find these hidden gems in your kitchen that will help you understand how they benefit your overall health.
Multi-source cooking oils Edible oils are fortified with Vitamins A and D, which possess health benefits for the body. For example, multisource cooking oils like Saffola gold have rice bran oil, which is inherently high in antioxidant oryzanol and is fortified with Vitamin A, and D. Saffola Gold can help improve heart health and maintain a healthy level of cholesterol and build your immunity.
Whole grains Grains like oats, barley, buckwheat and brown rice contain flavonoids, saponins, lignans, resistant starch, B vitamins, vitamin E, selenium, manganese, dietary fibres, and protein. These wholegrains potentially benefit various organs, including the heart and overall health.
Fermented milk/dairy Your delicious bowl of fruit yoghurt or a glass of chilled 'lassi' or 'chaas' contain bioactive peptides, probiotics, calcium, and protein, which helps support gut, immune, cardiovascular, and metabolic health.
Walnuts are rich in ellagitannins, phenolic acids, omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, melatonin, vitamin E, copper, manganese, and magnesium, which support cardiovascular and brain health but are also beneficial for overall health.
Salmon and other fatty fish Fishes like sardines, mackerel, cod and salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support eye, brain, and cardiovascular health.
As you now know, functional foods can have umpteen number of health benefits, right from preventing nutrient deficiencies to promoting average growth and development and reducing the risk of certain diseases. These natural, whole, and fortified foods help meet nutritional gaps and boost overall health and well-being. You can start by including them as part of your everyday meals or following simple recipes that include one or more functional foods.