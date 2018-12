Caffeine can stimulate your central nervous system, making you feel more awake and alert than ever. But excess of it can lead to unpleasant side effects. Caffeine overdose can make you feel super anxious and hyper-alert. It can also trigger the release of the hormone adrenaline which can increase your heart rate. If you find it difficult to stay awake without your daily cup/s of chai and coffee post lunch, you have got to ditch that habit and try these other natural beverages instead.

Sugarcane juice: Since ancient times, sugarcane juice has been used for liver cleanse, for keeping the body warm in winter, for better skin a fresher mind. It also boosts energy levels because of its natural sugars.

Kokum sherbet: Kokum juice will aid digestion post lunch. It will also exert positive effects on the brain by helping in the neuronal growth process. It also prevents damage to the brain by nullifying the action of the free radicals. It is an excellent fat burner and also helps you feel fresh and energetic.

Coconut water: Coconut water has a low amount of carbohydrate and sugar content and it has abundant electrolytes to make you feel instantly hydrated. It’s low in calories, high in potassium and can help replace lost fluids.

Orange juice: Studies have shown that the scent of oranges can make you feel more awake and alert. The natural sugar in it can give you energy. Have a glass of vitamin C rich orange juice for all its other health benefits too.

Lemon juice: Lemon juice can help uplift your mood. The smell of lemons alone can instantly refresh you. Besides lemon juice will also aid digestion post lunch making you feel less bloated. Lemon is a natural diuretic which aids the kidney in excreting excess fluid and helps you detoxify which will also make you feel better.