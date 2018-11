The honeydew melon is also known as honey-melon. This fruit belongs to the muskmelon group in the gourd family. The oval-shaped fruit belongs to the Cucumis Melo species. This fruit is loaded with minerals, nutrients and vitamins. This fruit is a powerhouse of health benefits. Generally, honeydew is low in calories, zero fat and cholesterol. Moreover, it is also rich in potassium, calcium, zinc, iron, copper, phosphorus, and manganese. In this article, we have mentioned a few health benefits of honeydew fruit.

Optimal for hypertension

Honeydew is ideal for individuals who suffer from hypertension because of its high potassium content. It helps to lower the blood pressure level and helps the body in maintaining a balance. And due to its sweet and sour nature honeydew acts as an alternative to salt.

Beneficial to pregnant women

Honeydew has a direct impact on the immune system of the mother, as well as the unborn baby because of the rich content of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It helps prevent neural tube defects and certain other birth defects because it contains folate. Consumption of honeydew maintains blood pressure levels, provides energy and prevents leg cramps, anaemia.

Helps in weight loss

If you are planning to lose weight then make honeydew an essential component in your diet. They are rich in fibre and low in calories. Reducing the occurrences of digestion-related issues such as constipation the fibre helps the digestion process.

Fights cholesterol

It contains two types of fibre, soluble and insoluble. The soluble fibre slows down the carbohydrate absorption thus helps to balance the blood sugar. The fibre content of this fruit lowers the cholesterol levels by flushing it out of your system.

Nourishes the skin

The fruit helps nourish your skin by improving the collagen levels as it contains vitamin C. In fact, consuming honeydew juice can help prevent wrinkles, saggy skin and also fight signs of ageing. Honeydew fruit also possesses good energizing and moisturizing properties.