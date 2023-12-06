4 Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Healthy And Hygienic This Season

Food is not just nourishment for the body; it reflects our culture, traditions, and the love we share with our dear ones.

The importance of healthy eating also cannot be overstated, especially during a time when our culinary endeavours tend to take centre stage. A festive feast is undeniably a source of immense pleasure, yet it also presents a golden opportunity to welcome wholesome, nourishing selections that invigorate and sustain us throughout the celebration. Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, shares that according to Godrej's 2023 Food Trends Report, this year will see consumers leaning towards mindful indulgence, favouring portion-controlled treats crafted from wholesome ingredients like natural sweeteners and millets. The preference for individually-portioned sweets will rise, offering flexibility in group settings.

Start With A Clean Slate

To set the stage for a clean and hygienic kitchen environment during the festive season:

Thoroughly clean your kitchen. In the days leading up to your celebrations, allocate time to meticulously clean and sanitize every nook and corner of your kitchen space, emphasising countertops, appliances, and utensils. As you prepare for your festive treats, use appliances that will expedite your cooking process and contribute to maintaining a safe and sanitary kitchen. You can enjoy crafting healthy pakoras using air fryers equipped with rapid air technology or grinding fine masalas overloaded with flavour using your reliable mixer grinders.

Blending Health And Hygiene Through Quintessential Mixers

Indian cuisine is an intricate blend of flavours and spices demanding precision, hence the need for advanced kitchen appliances.

Utilize thoughtfully engineered mixers that provide durability and ensure uninterrupted performance even during extended usage, with no sudden stops during prolonged grinding sessions. Consider features like MaxiGrind Technology for finer grinding, Powertron Motor for optimum energy utilisation for maximum grinding results, and Motor Vent-X technology so the grinder does not heat up and ensures longer product life. Use your mixer for vibrant blends packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Start your day with healthy juices, shakes, and smoothies. This can include smoothies, which are a splendid way to sneak in fruits, veggies, and superfoods; prepare soups used for a creamy texture without added fats, finely ground spices for flavorful, low-sodium seasoning; or a berry-infused energy booster; the possibilities are endless. Get a mixer grinder with travel-friendly jars that can easily mix these drinks so you can stay full of energy during the festive season.

This combination of finesse and efficiency in fine grinding indeed provides the ultimate 'Secret of Fine Taste' to healthy cooking.