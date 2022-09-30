4 Healthy Food Choices For Your Heart

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Although you might already be aware, certain foods can raise your chance of developing heart disease. Unfortunately, it's not easy to change your eating habits. Here are heart-healthy diet recommendations, whether you wish to overhaul your diet after years of poor eating or make some adjustments. Once you understand which foods to consume and which to limit, you'll be on the right track to a heart-healthy diet. Dr Ashish Govil, Senior Consultant, Department of Interventional Cardiology, Jaypee Hospital Noida, shares superfoods that help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
In addition to what you consume, quantity is also crucial. If you overfill your plate, take seconds, and keep eating until you're full. Unfortunately, restaurant portions are frequently more extensive than anyone could consume. However, you may improve the health of your heart and waistline as well as your nutrition by following a few easy recommendations for portion control:
To help you manage your portions, use a small plate or dish.
Increase your consumption of nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods like fruits and vegetables.
Eat refined, processed, or fast food or other foods high in sodium and calories in moderation.
Additionally, it's critical to monitor your serving sizes.
Some points to remember are:
You may reduce the intake of high-calorie meals like meat, cheese, and snack foods by increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables. It can be simple to include fruits and vegetables in your diet. Maintain sliced and washed vegetables in your refrigerator for quick snacking. To ensure that you remember to consume it, keep fruit in a dish in your kitchen. Pick recipes using fruits or vegetables as the primary ingredients, like fruit salads or stir-fries with veggies.
Selecting fruits and veggies
Fruits and vegetables
Vegetables canned in low-sodium
Fruit in cans that have been juiced or hydrated
Limits on fruits and veggies
Coconut
Creamy sauces on vegetables
Bread or fried veggies
Fruit in cans that is heavily syrup-packed
Frozen fruit with additional sugar
The fibre helps control blood pressure and maintain heart health. Therefore, adopting straightforward substitutes for refined grain products may boost the proportion of whole grains in a heart-healthy diet. Alternately, experiment with a novel whole grain, such as quinoa or barley.
Grains to select from full-grain flour
Whole-grain bread is mainly made entirely of whole-wheat or whole grains.
Cereal high in fibre with 5 g or more per serving
Whole grains
Oatmeal and whole-grain
Avoid
White flour
Bread
Muffins
Iced waffles
Cornbread
Doughnuts
Biscuits
Cakes
Noodles
Popcorn with butter
High-fat snacks
To lower your blood cholesterol and lessen your risk of coronary artery disease, you should limit the saturated and trans fats you consume. High blood pressure may raise heart attack and stroke risk by causing atherosclerosis and plaque.
Follow us on