17 Cooking Hacks To Prepare A Healthy Christmas Meal
Nutritionist shares some cooking hacks one can use to prepare a Christmas meal.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Published : December 24, 2022 5:58 PM IST
The Christmas month and the Christmas week are finally here. While we are all gearing up for prepping the menu for the weekend, there are a few things you can keep in mind before overindulging and feeling guilty after that. Mumbai based Nutritionist & lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla shares some cooking hacks one can use to prepare a Christmas meal:
Desserts use whole grain flour, get creative with veggies instead of all-purpose flour, and use natural sweeteners like honey, Jaggery and stevia instead of sugar. You can also add fruits, dried fruits and nuts. But, most importantly, the critical ingredient in healthy cooking is vitamin L (love)!
You can replace heavy sauces made with sugar, cream or cornstarch with sauces made with onion, tomato, bell peppers and mushrooms with herbs and spices. The idea is to prevent high blood sugar spikes and insulin.
Use apple cider vinegar, spices, herbs, lime, low-fat curd, avocado, and hummus as salad dressings instead of heavy dressings. You can also use nut and seed butter or grated nuts and seeds to add a crunchy taste.
You can use olives as a side snack and replace refined flour sticks with whole grain options or vegetable sticks such as carrot and cucumber sticks with guacamole, hummus or hung curd dip.
Keto prep can replace whole grain with almond flour, and flax, sugar with stevia and butter with nut and seed butter, and can experiment with guacamole spread on foods or avocado salad.
Menu Prep: keep the ingredients ready so you don't substitute calories if needed. Keep recipes ready and a list of healthier options that can replace the high-caloric ones.
Use herbs such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, rosemary, thyme, cinnamon and others to flavour food and avoid excess usage of salt.
Use lean protein options such as chicken, fish, turkey, and low-fat paneer or vegan options such as tofu, jackfruit and legumes.