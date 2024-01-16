Healthy Diet: How Fresh Tomatoes Could Be Your Answer To High Blood Pressure

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Tomatoes, one of the staple gems of the Indian kitchen contain numerous hidden benefits. It is not just a flavor changer but it also has properties that might transform your health. Enriched with vitamins such as vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K, minerals, and antioxidants, tomatoes can help you combat some life-threatening diseases. A recent study unveils tomatoes as a potential ally in the fight against hypertension. Individuals without high blood pressure who incorporated more tomatoes into their diets experienced a remarkable 36% lower risk of developing hypertension compared to those consuming fewer tomatoes. For those already dealing with high blood pressure, particularly in its early stage, moderate tomato consumption was linked to a reduction in blood pressure levels. The antioxidant source of tomatoes can also help cancer patients. Some compelling reasons in this article will make you add this superfood to your diet. Let's look deeper into its health benefits and make it a part of our diet.
While the study did not explicitly explore the impact of different tomato preparations, there is a suggestion that cooking tomatoes may increase their benefits. The bioavailability of carotenoids and antioxidants in tomatoes, such as polyphenols, is believed to rise when the fruit is cooked. This opens avenues for future studies to delve into the processing and cooking techniques that might optimize the health benefits of tomatoes.
