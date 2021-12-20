Healthy Dessert Recipes For Christmas: Are You A Health Conscious? Try These Easy Dessert Recipes Guilt Free

Christmas is all about enjoying a variety of delectable dishes with our loved ones. This holiday is just around the corner, and most of us have already begun planning! We have everything prepared for the holiday season, from gift-buying to Christmas tree decorating!

Christmas is almost here, and one thing that you just can't miss is dessert. What is even a good meal without a nice dessert? But, for people who are into fitness, dieting, and weight-loss journey, it can be a little difficult to stay off sweet delights while following a specific diet. To begin with, the worst part of any dessert is the use of sugar. Sugar is the main culprit which can lead to weight gain. Apart from that, the use of flour, butter, and everything else in these yummy recipes can actually damage your weight loss journey. However, we have an idea, how about replacing all these ingredients with something healthy and still keeping the taste intact? Yes, it is possible. According to Chef Ranveer Brar for Hershey India, one can easily replace the flour with some oats (grounded), sugar with some dates (organic and natural), and normal butter with some healthy nut butter. Here are some easy Healthy Dessert Recipes for Christmas that you can make and eat without any guilt.

Recipe 1: Chia Chocolate Pudding

Chia seeds are known for their health benefits. And one who is already on a healthy diet will know how good it is for weight loss. You can use this superfood in a lot of dishes, but today we will share one of the easiest ones that you can try this holiday season.

Ingredients

3-4 Dates

1-2 tbsp Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

2 tbsp Chia seeds

3/4 cup of Almond milk or you can also use Oat milk

Direction

Take a blending jar and add all the above-mentioned ingredients one by one. Now blend everything until smooth. Once done, pour this into a glass jar and keep it in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. Enjoy your chia pudding chilled. You can also add some shredded nuts on the top (garnishing).

Recipe 2: Healthy Custard

Can you even make custard healthy? yes, why not! try this recipe.

Ingredients

Custard powder

3/4 cup low fat skimmed milk

Freshly chopped fruits

Direction

Take a saucepan and boil the milk. Meanwhile, dissolve 2 tbsp custard powder in 2 tbsp warm milk to form a slurry. Now, once the milk comes to a boiling point, add the custard powder mix to it and stir continuously to avoid lump formation. Now, add 2 tbsp honey, coconut sugar, or jaggery powder to it. Garnish your dish with some freshly chopped fruits.

Recipe 3: Healthy Beverage Recipe

Ingredients

2 Apples

2-3 Pitted dates

1 Tbsp Flaxseed Powder

1 Tbsp Cocoa With Almond

1/4 Tbsp Cinnamon Powder

3-4 Ice Cubes

2 Tbsp Oats

2-3 Tbsp Milk

Direction

Place milk and oats into a bowl for a few minutes to soften the oats.

In a blender, blend the softened oats, peeled and chopped apple, flaxseed Powder, Cocoa with Almond, dates, cinnamon powder, and ice cubes.

Puree until very smooth.

Pour in a long glass. Garnish with some chopped nuts.