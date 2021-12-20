- Health A-Z
Christmas is almost here, and one thing that you just can't miss is dessert. What is even a good meal without a nice dessert? But, for people who are into fitness, dieting, and weight-loss journey, it can be a little difficult to stay off sweet delights while following a specific diet. To begin with, the worst part of any dessert is the use of sugar. Sugar is the main culprit which can lead to weight gain. Apart from that, the use of flour, butter, and everything else in these yummy recipes can actually damage your weight loss journey. However, we have an idea, how about replacing all these ingredients with something healthy and still keeping the taste intact? Yes, it is possible. According to Chef Ranveer Brar for Hershey India, one can easily replace the flour with some oats (grounded), sugar with some dates (organic and natural), and normal butter with some healthy nut butter. Here are some easy Healthy Dessert Recipes for Christmas that you can make and eat without any guilt.
Chia seeds are known for their health benefits. And one who is already on a healthy diet will know how good it is for weight loss. You can use this superfood in a lot of dishes, but today we will share one of the easiest ones that you can try this holiday season.
Take a blending jar and add all the above-mentioned ingredients one by one. Now blend everything until smooth. Once done, pour this into a glass jar and keep it in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. Enjoy your chia pudding chilled. You can also add some shredded nuts on the top (garnishing).
Can you even make custard healthy? yes, why not! try this recipe.
Take a saucepan and boil the milk. Meanwhile, dissolve 2 tbsp custard powder in 2 tbsp warm milk to form a slurry. Now, once the milk comes to a boiling point, add the custard powder mix to it and stir continuously to avoid lump formation. Now, add 2 tbsp honey, coconut sugar, or jaggery powder to it. Garnish your dish with some freshly chopped fruits.
