Healthy Christmas Cake Recipe: How To Bake The Perfect Traditional Plum Cake

As snowflakes dance and carols fill the air, the magic of Christmas takes hold. This season, why not infuse your festive spirit with a spoonful of health? Look beyond the traditional sugar bombs and embrace the goodness of millets - nature's tiny powerhouses packed with nutrients and delightful flavor.
Step 1: In a mixing bowl, add the oil, powdered sugar, and vanilla essence. Mix thoroughly. Next, add the ragi, jowar, cocoa powder, orange juice, mixed spices, baking powder, salt, and milk. Mix everything until lumps form in the batter.
Step 2: Add the dry fruits that have been soaked in orange juice to the batter and well mix.
Step 3: Transfer the mixture into a bowl that is suitable to use in the microwave; choose Micro mode, programme the timer for ten minutes, and hit Start to begin baking the cake. Enjoy this wholesome plum cake with the goodness of millet after it's ready by topping it with your favourite toppings.