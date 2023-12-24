Healthy Christmas Cake Recipe: How To Bake The Perfect Traditional Plum Cake

Healthy Christmas Cake Recipe: How To Bake The Perfect Traditional Plum Cake

This Christmas, let's celebrate not just with festive cheer, but with the goodness of health. Try out these healthy Christmas recipes.

As snowflakes dance and carols fill the air, the magic of Christmas takes hold. This season, why not infuse your festive spirit with a spoonful of health? Look beyond the traditional sugar bombs and embrace the goodness of millets - nature's tiny powerhouses packed with nutrients and delightful flavor.

Millets Plum Cake Recipe

Try this healthy plum cake recipe this Christmas!

Ingredients Required

1 cup olive oil

1 cup powdered brown sugar

1 cup ragi flour

cup jowar flour

cup cocoa powder

cup freshly extracted orange juice

Soaked mix dry fruits (prunes, apricots, walnuts, cranberries, cashew, almonds, black & green raisins)

1 tsp powdered mixed spices (Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove & black paper)

1/2 tsp baking powder

A pinch of himalayan pink salt

tsp vanilla essence

Low-fat skimmed milk as required

How To Bake Your Christmas Cake

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, add the oil, powdered sugar, and vanilla essence. Mix thoroughly. Next, add the ragi, jowar, cocoa powder, orange juice, mixed spices, baking powder, salt, and milk. Mix everything until lumps form in the batter.

Step 2: Add the dry fruits that have been soaked in orange juice to the batter and well mix.

Step 3: Transfer the mixture into a bowl that is suitable to use in the microwave; choose Micro mode, programme the timer for ten minutes, and hit Start to begin baking the cake. Enjoy this wholesome plum cake with the goodness of millet after it's ready by topping it with your favourite toppings.

Merry Christmas Everyone!

TRENDING NOW