Healthy Butter Chicken Recipe You Must Try Today

This low-calorie version of butter chicken is for you if you really enjoy it but avoid it because of its high-calorie content. Your taste buds and your waistline will both enjoy its flavour and trust our words -- they will thank you later too!
Follow this recipe and make the healthiest and yummiest butter chicken for your family:
Step 1
In a large saucepan over medium heat, warm about half the oil. Cook chicken for 3 minutes while stirring, or until browned. Transfer the chicken to a separate plate.
Step 2
To the pan, add the remaining oil. Now add the onion and fry it on a simmering flame for 5 minutes, or until tender.
Step 3
Add Ginger, cumin, garam masala, and curry paste, and stir for 2 3 minutes or until fragrant.
Step 4
Now carrots are then added, and the mixture is cooked for one minute.
Step 5
Turn down the heat to medium-low before adding the chicken pieces to the pan. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened and the carrots are soft, with a partially covered pot.
Step 6
Add the broccoli and zucchini now, cover the pot and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the broccoli is soft. Turn off the flame.
Step 7
Add a spoonful of low-fat dahi or yoghurt. With the roti, serve.
