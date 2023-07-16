Healthy Butter Chicken Recipe You Must Try Today

Healthy Butter Chicken Recipe You Must Try

Check out this healthier version of the traditional Butter Chicken from North India.

This low-calorie version of butter chicken is for you if you really enjoy it but avoid it because of its high-calorie content. Your taste buds and your waistline will both enjoy its flavour and trust our words -- they will thank you later too!

How To Make Healthy Butter Chicken?

Follow this recipe and make the healthiest and yummiest butter chicken for your family:

Ingredients Required

Pomace olive oil Boneless chicken Onion (finely chopped) Butter chicken curry paste Finely grated fresh ginger Ground cumin Garam masala Carrots (sliced) Salt to taste Brocolli Yoghurt or hung curd

How To Make It?

Step 1

TRENDING NOW

In a large saucepan over medium heat, warm about half the oil. Cook chicken for 3 minutes while stirring, or until browned. Transfer the chicken to a separate plate.

Step 2

To the pan, add the remaining oil. Now add the onion and fry it on a simmering flame for 5 minutes, or until tender.

You may like to read

Step 3

Add Ginger, cumin, garam masala, and curry paste, and stir for 2 3 minutes or until fragrant.

Step 4

Now carrots are then added, and the mixture is cooked for one minute.

Step 5

Turn down the heat to medium-low before adding the chicken pieces to the pan. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened and the carrots are soft, with a partially covered pot.

Step 6

Add the broccoli and zucchini now, cover the pot and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the broccoli is soft. Turn off the flame.

Step 7

Add a spoonful of low-fat dahi or yoghurt. With the roti, serve.

RECOMMENDED STORIES