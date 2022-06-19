Sign In
3 Healthy Breakfast Recipes For Father’s Day

This Father's Day, Treat Your Dad With These High Protein Breakfast Recipes.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : June 19, 2022 7:56 AM IST

Breakfast can make or break your day, so start strong with one of these delicious high-protein recipes. Myprotein India, a leading sports and nutrition brand, has come up with some of their favourite breakfast ideas for Father's Day to surprise your health-conscious Dads.

High Protein Breakfast Pudding- Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 150g 0% fat Greek yoghurt
  • scoop Impact Whey Protein (Chocolate Smooth)
  • 5 crisp bakes
  • 1 tbsp. unsweetened cacao powder
  • 1 tbsp. sweetener
  • 70-80ml milk of choice

Optional Toppings:

  • All-Natural Peanut Butter
  • Berries

Method:

  1. First, mix the yoghurt and protein powder until smooth.
  2. Now, in a different bowl crumble the crispy bakes to dust and add the sweetener and cacao. Mix and stir in milk until it forms a dough.
  3. Section the dough out so that you have 2 pieces instead of these being even, one should be around a third of the mixture, the other two-thirds.
  4. Put some cling film in a small breakfast bowl, then add the bigger section of dough and shape around the dome of the bowl. Add yoghurt and cover with remaining dough.
  5. Leave to chill overnight (you can eat it straight away, but Flo recommends leaving it to cool first as it tastes even better).
  6. Decorate with a drizzle of peanut butter to finish, and then dig in!

High Protein Breakfast Tacos- Serves 10

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. coconut oil
  • 4 sausages (deskinned)
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 1 pepper (diced)
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. garlic granules
  • A pinch of chilli powder
  • 4 eggs (beaten and seasoned)
  • 2 spring onions (finely chopped)
  • 1 medium avocado (sliced)
  • 30g cheddar cheese (grated)
  • 50g salsa
  • Mini tortillas

To serve:

  • Hot sauce
  • Coriander

Method:

  1. Heat the coconut oil in a pan on medium heat and add your deskinned sausages. After frying, break them with a wooden spatula.
  2. Add pepper, onion once cooked and fry till the veggies has softened.
  3. Add the paprika, cumin, chilli powder, garlic and season well.
  4. Continue to cook until the sausage meat and veg has soaked up the spices, then remove from heat and set aside.
  5. Heat another tablespoon coconut oil in a non-stick pan and add your eggs. Stir constantly while cooking. Give it a final stir while adding spring onions, and removing from heat.
  6. Time to make your tacos! Niall's built him with the sausage & veg mix first, then egg, then avocado, then cheese, followed by salsa, a drizzle of hot sauce, and a sprinkle of coriander. Breakfast is served!

High Protein 3 Ways Smoothie

Ingredients:

For nutty banana:

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 15g Peanut Butter
  • 1 scoop Impact Whey Protein (Vanilla)
  • 200ml milk

For blueberry burst:

  • 150g frozen blueberries
  • 1 scoop Impact Whey Protein (Vanilla)
  • 2 tsp. Organic Spirulina Powder
  • 200ml milk

For merry berry:

  • 150g frozen strawberries
  • 1 scoop Protein Meal Replacement (Strawberry)
  • 200ml milk

Method:

  • For each smoothie flavour, add the ingredients to a blender and blend until the mixture is combined in a thick, smooth liquid.
  • Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately!

