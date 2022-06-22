Healthy And Easy Recipes To Try Pre And Post Yoga
Here are three yummy recipes to try as pre and post-yoga meals.
It is time to take out your yoga mat and start your journey to mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Yoga is an ideal method to calm your spirit and focus your mind. We celebrate the International Day of Yoga every year on the 21st of June, and one of the factors that matter in Yoga is your diet. Not only does it make it easier for you to stick to yoga daily, but it also has health benefits for your body and mind. Here are a few healthy no-cook recipes that help you keep a check on your calories while strengthening your body and mind.
Banana, Blueberry and Coconut Smoothie After your morning Yoga Routine Duration: 1 hour Ingredients: 1/2 cup frozen blueberries 1/2 frozen banana 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract. 60g non-fat Greek Yogurt cup coconut milk 15 g unsweetened shredded coconut Steps: Freeze the banana and blueberries in the refrigerator. Combine and blend everything for 20-30 seconds or until smooth Pour into a glass and keep it in the freezer for 15 mins. You can top it up with fresh blueberries and coconut flakes. Chickpea and Spinach Salad Perfect meal for your after-work yoga session Duration: 10 mins Ingredients: 1/2 cup spinach 200g chickpea 50g low-fat feta cheese 1 tbsp lemon juice 3 tbsp olive oil 1 egg 1 tomato 1 avocado Pinch of salt Pinch of Cayenne pepper Steps: Slice egg, tomatoes and avocado and place it in a large bowl Cut the spinach leaves into pieces and add them to the bowl. Mash the boiled chickpeas and chop the cheese and add to the bowl Mix the oil and lemon juice and toss it Add in the salt and pepper and give it a final toss. Brown Bread With Homemade Raw Strawberry Chia Jam Break your fast with this yummy recipe Duration: 10 mins Ingredients: 3 tbsp white chia seeds (ground) 2 cups strawberries 1 tsp lemon juice (freshly squeezed) 3 tbsp jaggery 2 pieces of brown bread Steps:
Clean the strawberries and cut out the top Add the strawberries, ground chia seeds, lemon juice and jaggery in a blender for 30-40 seconds or until the desired consistency is reached. Move the mix into an air-tight glass pot and keep it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Spread the jam on the brown bread and enjoy!
