Technology has made our life a lot easier and comfortable. With just a click, today you get almost everything you want. Our mobile phone has become a must-have thing in our day-to-day life. Your phone is no more just for connecting with people or entertainment, it can also help you lead a healthier, happier life. But how? There are a number of health and fitness apps that can help you track your health and guide you on how to stay healthy and fit.

But you need to know the right apps to download. We have done the job for you and selected some of the best workout apps.

C25K

Running is one of the best exercises to improve your overall health. Wondering how and where to start? Download the Couch to 5K app. This app offers free eight-week program where you can learn three workouts per week that can even help you prepare for a race.

This app is available free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android.

Blogilates

This app provides users access to all the Blogilates videos American social media fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho. Plus it offers an online forum and monthly workout calendar. This app is available free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android.

Sworkit

Can’t figure out which moves will suit you the best for the moment. Sworkit can help you. Just tell Sworkit the type of workout you’re looking for, the amount of time you’ve got. Then, in no time the app will suggest the moves to follow during your sweat session.

The premium option allows you to get even more personalized setting – such as the number of reps and the body parts you want to focus on.

Daily Yoga

Thinking you starting yoga, but don’t know where to start? This app offers more than 50 classes shot in HD video. You can also find a library with detailed videos of more than 500 poses.

Endomondo

If you swear by cardio exercise to stay fit. This app is for you. A workout without a trainer sometimes get boring. Download this app to get yourself a virtual trainer. First set a goal for your run, walk, or bike ride. Then the app’s virtual trainer will you know if you’re on track to meet it or if you need to speed up.