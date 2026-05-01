Health Ministry pushes ‘eat right India’ to tackle obesity, shares tips to 'fight obesity'

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has intensified its efforts to combat the growing obesity epidemic in the country by promoting its 'Eat Right India' initiative urging healthier choices and lifestyle changes. The initiative launched in 2018 is reinforced once again after several findings report the increasing obesity rates in both rural and urban populations.

Causes of obesity in India

In a recent post shared on X by the health ministry the MOHFW states that obesity is no longer a lifestyle disease in metro cities but is becoming a national epidemic. This is primarily due to an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, stress and awareness.

The 'Eat Right India' movement which is spearheaded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) outlined that obesity is a risk factor for several non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension so the purpose of the Eat Right India campaign is to educate consumers to make the right choices in terms of healthy habits.

Growing concern about obesity

India has a twin burden of malnutrition that includes obesity and under-nutrition. As of most recently healthcare professionals warn that obese people are likely to develop chronic diseases and increase the burden on the healthcare system. It is important to note that obesity is a result of an energy imbalance between energy consumed and spent thus it has long term adverse effects on metabolic health and increases the risk of chronic diseases.

#StopObesity | When healthy habits team up, the unhealthy ones exit the group! Say goodbye to junk food and obesity, hello to energy and good health.#EatRightIndia#FightObesitypic.twitter.com/uIT8Px0ofc Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 29, 2026

Eat right and move more to fight obesity

As part of the campaign the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has also provided some tips to help people take charge of their health in its latest post shared on X, previously known as Twitter. The health ministry mentioned, "When healthy habits team up, the unhealthy ones exit the group! Say goodbye to junk food and obesity, hello to energy and good health." Additionally here are some simple habits you can follow to lead a healthy lifestyle which ultimately fight obesity:

Eat a balanced diet by including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein foods in your diet and reducing high-energy foods such as processed and sugary foods. Always watch your portion as you can gain weight even with healthy foods.

Regular exercise for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise such as walking, cycling or yoga a day.

Ensure to stay away from sugar, salt and fat as excess consumption of the aforementioned ingredients can lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Drink plenty of water to keep the body's metabolism in check and help avoid overeating.

Get enough sleep because lack of sleep can cause weight gain and hormone irregularities.

Dr. Vikas Jindal, Consultant, Dept of Gastroenterology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi previously told TheHealthsite.Com that to reduce obesity risk it is non-negotiable for one to maintain good metabolic health through lifestyle changes. With obesity looming as a major health challenge the government's initiative is part of a shift towards preventive health care where experts say that lifestyle changes can have long-term benefits. The message for good health is that to fight obesity do it at home with healthy eating, exercise and a healthy mind.