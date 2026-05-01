Health Ministry pushes ‘eat right India’ to tackle obesity, shares tips to 'fight obesity'

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 1, 2026 6:11 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Vikas Jindal
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has intensified its efforts to combat the growing obesity epidemic in the country by promoting its 'Eat Right India' initiative urging healthier choices and lifestyle changes. The initiative launched in 2018 is reinforced once again after several findings report the increasing obesity rates in both rural and urban populations.
In a recent post shared on X by the health ministry the MOHFW states that obesity is no longer a lifestyle disease in metro cities but is becoming a national epidemic. This is primarily due to an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, stress and awareness.
The 'Eat Right India' movement which is spearheaded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) outlined that obesity is a risk factor for several non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension so the purpose of the Eat Right India campaign is to educate consumers to make the right choices in terms of healthy habits.
India has a twin burden of malnutrition that includes obesity and under-nutrition. As of most recently healthcare professionals warn that obese people are likely to develop chronic diseases and increase the burden on the healthcare system. It is important to note that obesity is a result of an energy imbalance between energy consumed and spent thus it has long term adverse effects on metabolic health and increases the risk of chronic diseases.
#StopObesity | When healthy habits team up, the unhealthy ones exit the group!
Say goodbye to junk food and obesity, hello to energy and good health.#EatRightIndia#FightObesitypic.twitter.com/uIT8Px0ofc Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 29, 2026
As part of the campaign the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has also provided some tips to help people take charge of their health in its latest post shared on X, previously known as Twitter. The health ministry mentioned, "When healthy habits team up, the unhealthy ones exit the group! Say goodbye to junk food and obesity, hello to energy and good health." Additionally here are some simple habits you can follow to lead a healthy lifestyle which ultimately fight obesity:
Dr. Vikas Jindal, Consultant, Dept of Gastroenterology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi previously told TheHealthsite.Com that to reduce obesity risk it is non-negotiable for one to maintain good metabolic health through lifestyle changes. With obesity looming as a major health challenge the government's initiative is part of a shift towards preventive health care where experts say that lifestyle changes can have long-term benefits. The message for good health is that to fight obesity do it at home with healthy eating, exercise and a healthy mind.
You should consult a doctor if your BMI is 30 or above or if you experience obesity-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea.
Yes, with consistent lifestyle modifications obesity can be managed and even reversed.
Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, certain cancers, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis and fatty liver disease.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.