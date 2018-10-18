During winters, we see innumerable hawkers selling Singhara or water caltrops on roads. Sometimes water caltrops are confused with water chestnuts. But they are different. However, both water chestnuts and water caltrops are tuber vegetables and have immense health benefits. Water caltrops or Singhara are grown in muddy and marshy lands in Asian regions. Singhara is rich in carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are crispy and crunchy. It is usually eaten raw or cooked into various dishes to reap its benefits.
Here Are A Few Of Its Health Benefits:
They are low in calories: If you are someone who is calorie conscious, then these figures are something you need to know. For example, a 100 grams bowl of singhara has just 97 calories which are comprised of fat (0.1g), potassium (584mg), sodium (14mg), carbohydrate (24g), protein (1.4g), fibre (2g), protein (1g), calcium (1%), vitamin C (6%), vitamin B-6 (15%) and magnesium (5%).
Help to control blood pressure: Since they are high in potassium, they can counter the ill effects of sodium and lower blood pressure. So, in a way, they boost cardiac health too. They are also touted as heart-friendly food. In addition, they help to lower LDL or the level of bad cholesterol.
A portion of great food to treat jaundice: They help eliminate toxins from the body and provide relief from jaundice. Drinking a glass of water chestnut helps ease symptoms of nausea which is common for people with jaundice.
Help to fight sleeplessness: They are a rich source of Vitamin B-6, a mood lifter that produces neurotransmitters that are effective for stabilizing mood and reducing stress. All of this helps to fight sleeplessness and rejuvenates you.
Help to keep infections at bay: The presence of antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids powers them to become an anti-viral, antibacterial, anti-cancer and anti-fungal food.
Help keep skin and hair in good shape: They also act as a natural detox and cleanse the body of all toxins, rewarding one with glowing skin and lustrous hair.
Help regulate thyroid gland: The iodine present in them effectively ensures the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.