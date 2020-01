Many of us are aware of the importance of a healthy diet and exercise in order to lead a disease-free life but it is easier said than done. Thanks to the advancement in technology, health apps have made maintaining a balanced lifestyle mush easier than before.

There are hundreds of health apps that claim to better help track your diet, work out, and overall health. We’ve sorted some of best ones to help you get on track and stay healthy. Make sure to have this on your smartphone this year.

Fitocracy

This app offers a host of workout routines and expert advice, along with a robust community of fitness-minded individuals to keep you motivated. You can also track your workouts and earn points, another reason to get off that couch. This app is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

Fitplan

In this app, you can find dozens of programs designed by professional trainers and athletes. It offers step-by-step instructional videos, plus tools to track your weights, reps and time. This is available on iOS and Android.

SleepCycle

A good night sleep is important to stay happy, healthy and younger. Sleep Cycle helps track your quality of sleep, as well as your sleeping heart rate.

One unique feature of Sleep Cycle is that it analyses your sleep and wakes you up at the most perfect time, making you feel well-rested. The app is available for iOS and Android.

If you are trying to lose weight, this app may help you a lot. MyFitnessPal app will help track your calorie intake and meet your fitness goals. The app offers a database of millions of nutritionist-approved recipes, motivational workout tips from health experts and connects to over 50 fitness apps. It also features a built-in recipe importer that lets you pull and track any recipe from the web. You can also connect it with Apple’s HealthKit and Google Fit.