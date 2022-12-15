4 Health Advantages Of American Pistachios

There is one food that has the best of both – American pistachios. The antioxidant ability of pistachios rivals that of popular antioxidant-containing fresh foods like blueberries, pomegranates, cherries etc.

California Pistachios And Its Health Benefits

India is a fast-growing American pistachios market as consumers here learn more about the health benefits of regularly consuming these delicious nuts. Therefore, the Indian office of American Pistachios Growers (APG) organized a knowledge session to talk about the nutritional properties of pistachios on December 14, 2022, in New Delhi.

Health Benefits Of American Pistachios

Protein: The study conducted and published in 2020 showed that California-grown pistachios are a complete protein. However, these types of complete proteins are only found in animal sources. Therefore, vegetarians need to balance this with supplements. Pistachios are a natural source. Low In Calories: Pistachios are also low in calories when compared to other nuts. For example, one serving of pistachios (49 nuts) is only 160 calories, making them a great, guilt-free snack. Antioxidant Capacity: The session focused on recent research that found pistachios have a high antioxidant capacity. Plant-based Diet: This makes them perfect for people who want a more plant-based diet.

Essential Nutrients

Speaking on occasion, Ms Pooja Makhija, renowned Nutritionist, Functional & Lifestyle Practitioner, and Eminent Writer,commented, "Foods that are rich in antioxidants help protect healthy cells from free radical damage, and proteins are like the building blocks that help with muscle regeneration and repair. Amazingly, pistachios have both of these powers. Moreover, since they are shelf stable and easily portable, a handful of American pistachios should be consumed daily by all." In addition, they also have beneficial fats, fibre and other essential nutrients that our body needs daily, Ms Makhija added.

Snack Or Ingredient

Speaking on the Indian market, Mr Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of American Pistachios Growers,remarked. "As individuals have become more conscious, the massive demand for California pistachios has increased. They are excellent as an ingredient or as a snack. American pistachios are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for California pistachios.