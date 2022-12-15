California Pistachios And Its Health Benefits

- Health A-Z
India is a fast-growing American pistachios market as consumers here learn more about the health benefits of regularly consuming these delicious nuts. Therefore, the Indian office of American Pistachios Growers (APG) organized a knowledge session to talk about the nutritional properties of pistachios on December 14, 2022, in New Delhi.
Speaking on occasion, Ms Pooja Makhija, renowned Nutritionist, Functional & Lifestyle Practitioner, and Eminent Writer,commented, "Foods that are rich in antioxidants help protect healthy cells from free radical damage, and proteins are like the building blocks that help with muscle regeneration and repair. Amazingly, pistachios have both of these powers. Moreover, since they are shelf stable and easily portable, a handful of American pistachios should be consumed daily by all." In addition, they also have beneficial fats, fibre and other essential nutrients that our body needs daily, Ms Makhija added.
Speaking on the Indian market, Mr Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of American Pistachios Growers,remarked. "As individuals have become more conscious, the massive demand for California pistachios has increased. They are excellent as an ingredient or as a snack. American pistachios are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for California pistachios.
