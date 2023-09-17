Have You Tried These Holistic Approaches To Combat Panic Attacks?

Incorporating yoga asanas and meditation techniques into your daily routine can provide valuable support.

A panic attack can be a terrifying and overpowering sensation that is frequently accompanied by strong emotions of terror, shortness of breath, and a racing heart. But panic disorders can be controlled by adding meditation and yoga asanas in your daily practice, getting expert help is still necessary for controlling panic disorders. We'll look at eight yoga postures and mindfulness practices in this article that can help you control panic episodes and enhance your emotional well-being in general. A multimodal strategy that may involve expert advice, lifestyle modifications, and relaxation methods like yoga and meditation is necessary to effectively manage panic attacks. These yoga poses and mindfulness practices can help you manage panic attacks and enhance your mental well-being if you incorporate them into your routine. But always seek advice and treatment alternatives for panic disorders from a qualified healthcare provider.

These are 8 yoga asanas to help you!

Pranayama(Deep Breathing )

Deep breathing is a useful technique for controlling panic attacks. Start your practice by deep breathing. Close your eyes, choose a comfortable seat, and concentrate on your breathing. Inhale gently through your nose while letting your belly rise, and then slowly let out air through your mouth. For several minutes, go through this process while focusing on your breathing. Deep breathing relieves anxiety by calming the neurological system.

TRENDING NOW

Balasana(Child's Pose )

Child's Pose is a calming yoga pose that promotes relaxation and can aid anxiety. Lie on the ground with your toes in contact and your knees spread. Place your hands front on the mat while leaning back on your heels, lowering your chest to the floor. To relieve tension, place your forehead on the ground, take a few deep breaths, and keep the position for a while.

Setu Bandhasana(Bridge Pose )

Bridge Pose is a fantastic asana for lowering tension and soothing the mind. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place your hands beneath your lower back, elevate your hips, and press your feet firmly into the ground. Breathe deeply as you slowly elevate your chest toward your chin. For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain the posture.

Viparita Karani(Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

This pose eases anxiety by calming the nervous system. Sit near a wall and stretch your legs along the wall while lying on your back. With your palms facing up, place your arms at your sides. Breathe deeply, close your eyes, and remain in this position for five to ten minutes.

You may like to read

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

This pose also encourages deep relaxation and stress relief. Lie on your back with your arms by your sides and legs extended. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Let go of tension in your body and mind, staying in this pose for 5-10 minutes.

Mindful Breathing Meditation

You can also practice mindful breathing to calm yourself during panic attacks. Find a quiet place to sit comfortably, close your eyes, and focus on your breath. Inhale and exhale slowly, counting each breath. If your mind is unable to concentrate, gently bring your focus back to your breath. Continue for 5-10 minutes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES