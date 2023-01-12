Have You Put On Some Weight? Instagram Comedian Hits Back At Stereotypical Weight Questions With Her New Comedy Video

Social media influencer cum comedian Kusha Kapila

"It is their body and they probably know it if there has been any change," said Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila, a famous Instagram influencer cum comedian known for creating comedy videos around conventional house -keeping themes, took to social media to drop her next clip on weight gain. The content aimed at teaching people to be conscious of how they might be complimenting other people's body. The way one might speak about one's body or other people's body can affect the body image we or others might have formed in their mind. A negative body image can have serious physical and psychological health consequences.

In her video, the popular comedian said that it is foolish to tell people that they have gained or reduced some pounds as the person might be well aware of it. The comedian jokingly said that what benefit might anyone get in disturbing the peace of another man by making him excessively conscious about their body. "It is their body and they probably know it if there has been any change," said Kapila.

Studies have shown that a negative body image can cause dissatisfaction and a desire to have a different body. Making people weight conscious has been found less or no useful in motivating them for healthy changes. Rather studies have found it to work contrary and contributing to more eating disorders.

What wrongs we might be doing?

With social media, the urge to comment and say things about other people's life has also become common. A friend of yours posts a photograph and you might rush there to drop a heart. As per a quoted expert, our relationship with our body is very complex. There are no safe or appropriate words that one can use when it comes to complimenting other people's body. The shape of our body is affected by a myriad of personal and medical reasons. Here are few things that we might be doing wrong-

Photos are to capture moments and memories. It might be wrong to call somebody photogenic as it might suggest that only certain people are made to be captured in a camera. Commenting people on their body without knowing them personally. For instance, you telling a friend they have gained weight since the last time you saw them 5 years back. Your friend might have physical conditions like hypothyroidism or mental health conditions like depression that you might be totally unaware of. Encouraging people to lose weight has been observed to cause more damage than help. You might be fixating in their head that they need to have a different body. Complimenting the thin as healthy is a wrong idea. The word 'health' means disease free body and not a certain body type.

Signs you might be developing negative body image

As per experts, efforts put in improving one's health must be complimented even if they are big or small and the focus must not be on the outcome of a certain health regime. Despite that many people are suffering from having a negative body image. It is necessarily not the society always but sometimes we might be too critical of our bodies. The first step to change is to be aware of this internal critique. Here are few signs-

You feel that your body interferes with your relationship and work You don't like much seeing yourself in the mirror You might often joke about your body You experience negative emotions when you think about your body You rely heavily on accessories and make up to cover things you don't feel good about your body.