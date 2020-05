Lockdown is taking a toll on people’s mental and physical health and one of the main reasons is the sedentary lifestyle. People are hardly stepping out as offices, colleges, parks, gyms, etc. remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Staying at home whole day means less physical activity and more sitting hours, which is making people gain weight. A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found a link between prolonged sitting and a higher risk of death from cancer, stroke, diabetes, and diseases related to the kidneys, lungs, and liver. According to the study from the American Cancer Society, sitting for more than six or more hours a day was associated with a 19% higher rate of dying from the above diseases. But if you think working out is not your cup of tea, we have you covered up. Below are some fun, almost-effortless ways to stay fit during the quarantine. Check it out – Also Read - Stuck at home amidst quarantine? Try these 4 exercises that require very little space

Skipping

You must have tried skipping as a kid. This form of workout is the queen of cardio and works on your whole body. Not just kids, you will also love doing this stress-free exercise which involves jumping. And experts say 30 minutes of skipping can burn 300 to 400 calories. To make it even more interesting, you can put on some music before you begin. So, guys get the rope and start skipping to stay healthy while you stay at home during the quarantine. Also Read - Work out with these household items amidst the no-gym days of quarantine

Dancing

Dancing is another exciting form of workout which doesn’t feel boring at all. According to a study published in the British journal of General Practice,dancing is an excellent way to improve physical fitness and develop social skills. It also improves your mental health. The best thing about this fun workout is that the whole family can enjoy it together. It is said that a 30-minute of free style dancing can help lose 180 calories.So, put on your dancing shoes and get started. Also Read - Binge-eating to lazing around: 4 things you should NOT do amidst quarantine

Facial workout

Fitness is not just about your abs, thighs or back. A healthy workout for your face also matters a lot. There are more than 57 muscles on your face and neck which require exercising to stay toned and fit. Try exercises like brow raiser, cheekbone lift, jaw flex and more which will help you get a slimmer face and even fight the signs of aging.

Be on your toes

If you don’t want to do any of the above fun workouts,do some household chores as they are an excellent way to stay active and fit. Just doing mundane household work can actually help burn a lot of calories. For example:

30 minutes of cooking can help you burn 92 calories.

30 minutes of vacuuming can help you burn around 123 calories.

30 minutes of doing laundry can help you burn 133 calories.

Bed workouts

There are times when you don’t wish to leave your happy place which is your bed. In that case, you can turn your bed into a prop. For example, you can do bed workouts like crunches and planks instead of spending time staring at the ceiling or your phone screen.