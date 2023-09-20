Harnessing The Power Of Millets: A Nutrient Rich Option For Managing PCOS

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common problem amongst women that happens during reproductive years. Women with PCOS might have extended periods or fewer periods that occur very less. They experience increased androgen levels in their body that leads to hormonal changes. There is a formation of small cysts, that contain immature eggs called follicles that fail to release eggs regularly. As of now, there is no specific treatment for PCOS but certain dietary changes can promote hormonal balance and overall health. If you consider adding something powerful to your diet during this time then it should be millets. It is found that millets make a PCOS-friendly diet that is gluten-free, packed with essential nutrients, and offers various benefits. Let's look at the amazing advantages of millets and how can they help women with PCOS. Here are also some millet recipes that can add flavours to your diet.
There are various benefits of adding millet to your diet, it can enhance health while also taking care of PCOS condition.
Millet's glycemic index is low which can protect the rapid rise in blood sugar levels. This is necessary as it will help the person with PCOS to regulate insulin and prevent insulin resistance.
Millets are one of the great sources of dietary fiber, which is important for the body as it promotes smooth digestion and increases the feeling of fullness. This will also help in weight management which is a key concern and needs to be controlled in PCOS.
They are packed with essential nutrients like essential vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins (particularly B3 and B6), iron, magnesium, and zinc. These nutrients are beneficial for hormonal balance and overall well-being.
The nutrients in millet can help regulate hormones, particularly insulin, and androgens. By maintaining hormonal balance, millets can alleviate PCOS symptoms.
Due to their high fiber content, millets can help control appetite and reduce overeating, contributing to weight management an important aspect of PCOS management.
No matter how powerful is millet, there's always a doubt about making it tasty. But worry not as here are some incredible recipes that will not only make your diet flavorful but also healthy.
Saute millets with an assortment of colorful vegetables in olive oil and your choice of spices. Add some protein like tofu or chickpeas for a complete meal.
Combine cooked millets with lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices to make a hearty and nutritious soup.
Prepare a breakfast bowl with cooked millets, Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey. It's a delicious and energizing start to the day.
Toss cooked millet with fresh spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes, roasted nuts, and a lemony vinaigrette for a refreshing salad.
Cook millet with almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and some honey for a warming and comforting breakfast porridge.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information