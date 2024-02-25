HaHerbs And Spices That Can Fight Against Inflammation

Incorporating these herbs and spices into your diet may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

Inflammation is a natural response by the body to fight infections and promote healing. However, chronic inflammation can lead to various diseases, including diabetes and cancer. Diet plays a crucial role in managing inflammation, and certain herbs and spices have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties. Let's explore nine such herbs and spices backed by scientific evidence:

Ginger: Contains over 100 active compounds, including gingerol and zingerone, known for their anti-inflammatory effects. Studies suggest that ginger supplementation can significantly reduce inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF- ). Garlic: Rich in sulfur compounds like allicin, garlic has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic supplements have been shown to reduce blood levels of CRP, an inflammatory marker, and increase levels of beneficial antioxidants. Turmeric: Contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin supplementation has been found to block the activation of NF- B, a molecule that promotes inflammation, and reduce inflammatory markers like interleukin 6 (IL-6) and high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP). Cardamom: Native to Southeast Asia, cardamom has a sweet and spicy flavor. Studies suggest that cardamom supplementation may reduce inflammatory markers such as CRP, IL-6, and TNF- , while also increasing antioxidant status. TRENDING NOW Also Read Eating Disorders: Expert Unravels How This Complex Condition Also Affects Mental Health

