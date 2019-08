Ace cricketer Hardik Pandya doesn’t need an introduction. However, this all-rounder isn’t known only for his skills for the bat and the ball. This 25-year-old is also known for his fashion sense and impeccable fitness levels. Pandya’s passion for fitness, however, can be attributed, to a large extent, to Virat Kohli. He has mentioned in many interviews that he draws his ‘fitspiration’ the India skipper. According to Pandya, it is Virat Kohli who has taught him the value of eating, training, and sleeping on time.

You can get a sneak peek into Pandya’s dedication towards fitness through his Instagram videos. Recently, he shared a video of himself practising Pilates. He captioned the video like this, “If it’s easy, it’s not Pilates”.

If it's easy it's not Pilates 😅 @yasminkarachiwala



WHAT PILATES IS ALL ABOUT?

Well, Pilates is a method of doing workouts that includes movements that focus on flexibility, endurance, and muscular strength. Practised all over the world, this exercise regimen can be an effective treatment for various health conditions.

HISTORY

Developed in the 20th century, this fitness regime was created by Joseph Pilates, after whom it was named. Joseph was a German immigrant, who taught Pilates to people till the age of 83 in the United States. Famous American ballet choreographer George Balanchine used call him the “genius of the body.” Joseph had a keen interest in workouts since his childhood. He used to practise different exercises to strengthen his body and get rid of ailments like asthma. His writings state that Joseph used to keenly observe animals and learn how to move better and properly.

There is a common myth surrounding Pilates. People believe that it was created for dancers, but it is not true. In fact, Joseph created during World War I, for the purpose of rehabilitation. During World War I, the Britishers imprisoned Joseph as a German enemy alien. During this period of time he started developing various approaches towards exercise and Pilates was the best outcome of his experiments. As part of his experiment, Pilates attached springs to the hospital beds of the injured warriors. This is how Pilates reformer, the most common instrument used for this fitness regimen was invented. In its initial avatar, this instrument was like a sliding bed with springs as resistance.

TECHNIQUE

Pilates works on eight principles namely relaxation, concentration, co-ordination, alignment, breathing, flowing movements, centering and stamina. Here is a low-down on these principles.

Relaxation

A state of relaxation can help you get rid of undue tension, which is a potential factor causing injury. A focussed and attentive way is required for practising Pilates. It needs right amount of effort. Giving too much or too less effort won’t be beneficial. A relaxed body and mind can help you get the right stance and energy.

Concentration

Everything that we do including physical movement, has mind as its source. Everything begins in our mind. In our unconscious mind, we imagine the movement we want to make. Visualization actually helps in getting the right stance and focus on the body parts we need to.

Co-ordination

In Pilates, many things work at a time. For example, you need to take care of stretching, breathing, relaxing etc. at a time. These things need co-ordination that will only come with practice. Once you will master that, you will see a different kind of confidence in you. Also, you will experience less stress in all walks of life.

Alignment

Aligning your body in a certain way is important in Pilates. It protects your bone structure and internal organs. Even one part of your body getting out of alignment can play drastically with your body’s whole structure. So, it is essential to maintain a healthy posture while doing not only Pilates but any other kind of exercise.

Breathing

Pilates includes stretching of your core muscles. For this, you need to breathe properly. In this case, shallow breathing won’t work. In fact, abdominal breathing is required. This means you have to inhale air fully so that your chest gets expanded.

Flowing movements

Each and every movement that comes under Pilates needs to be practised with concentration, relaxed body and without jerkiness. All these things will help you smoothly switch to various positions.

Centering

Centering means focussing on your lower abdominals, the navel, and the area below that. It also includes concentrating on drawing them inward and upward. Before any outer movement, it is important to awaken the core postural muscles.

Stamina

With regular practice, you will gradually be able to build endurance. Pilates will become more familiar to your body with time and will slowly increase your stamina. You will find your core postural muscles strong.

TYPES OF PILATES

Basically, Pilates comes in two forms: Classical and contemporary.

Classical Pilates

Also known as traditional Pilates, classical Pilates includes techniques and movements that were taught initially by the developer of this exercise regimen, Joseph Pilates. The original techniques include moves like the hundred, one leg stretch, swan-dive, one leg circle, shoulder bridge, etc. This form of Pilates does not have much variation in the moves and is quite plain.

Contemporary Pilates

It is also known as modern Pilates as many variations have been included in the original movements introduced by Joseph Pilates. Modern Pilates include old moves with slight variation using equipment like resistance bands, foam rollers, and balls.

BENEFITS OF PILATES

Pilates will help you successfully build your core strength and attain proper alignment. This fitness regimen will enhance your overall body strength. While you stretch your body on a daily basis in a certain way, your flexibility also increases. Also, Pilates can be a great choice if are aiming to lose weight. It helps you build lean muscle mass. Moreover, your connection will improve.