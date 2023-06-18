Happy Father's Day: Let's Cook Up Memories With Dad This Year With Chef Ranveer Brar

Surprise your dad with this amazing dessert this Father's Day.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing and superhero dads out there. Today is your day. The role of a father in our lives cannot be penned down using words. Thye is the pillars of our family who strengthens the family bonding with their love and affection. If your dad is your superhero, and you want to shower some culinary love on your dad, here is a chance. On this Father's Day, surprise your lifetime hero with chef Ranveer Brar's yummy, delicious and healthy chocolate hot pot.

Make sure you ask your superhero dad to join you when you are baking this amazing cake for him. Cooking together is a delightful way to create lasting memories and forge deeper connections. The relationship of a father with his child is not just special but something that deserves tons of applause, And what better way to strengthen that bond than by cooking up some delicious recipes together?

Father's Day Special Recipe

This Father's Day, let's cook up some amazing memories with dads by indulging in some culinary adventures, exploring flavours, and savouring the joy of cooking side by side. Check out the complete recipe below:

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate syrup Cocoa powder Nut butter/ white butter Eggs Caster sugar Oats or almond flour 1/2 tsp vanilla essence Tbsp refined flour (maida)

How To Bake The Cake?

Follow these steps to ensure you are serving your superhero dad the best cake that you can make.

First, take the ramekins and grease them well with some butter and some flour. Keep them aside. Now take a mixing bowl, add butter (melt it well), add the caster sugar and whisk both the ingredients properly. Slowly add eggs, drops of vanilla essence to the batter and give it a decent mix. Now it's time to add dark chocolate syrup, cocoa powder, and refined flour to the batter. Mix all the ingredients well with a spatula and add to enhance the consistency you can add in some more chocolate syrup. Now pour the batter halfway into the ramekins as the flour will rise in the baking process. After this, place the ramekins in a baking tray and bake them at 160 degrees for 7 minutes. This should continue until the top of the hot pot becomes firm and you see some cracks on it. Also, make sure that the chocolate layer beneath is hot and gooey. Voila, your healthy and tasty dessert for your dad is ready. Serve it hot.

