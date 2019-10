Bollywood’s legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, turned 76 today. But age is only a number for him. He has managed to remain active and remarkably vibrant even after suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and liver cirrhosis earlier in life. The actor made a startling revelation a few years back that he is surviving on just 25 per cent of his liver as a result of hepatitis B infection. But if you look at him from an outside perspective, no one can guess that he has suffered so much in his life. While most people of his age find it difficult to do even the simplest of daily tasks, he is starring in films and hosting game shows.

SECRET BEHIND AMITABH BACHCHAN’S FITNESS

Over the years, Bollywood’s Shehenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, has gradually disclosed his health secrets. These are the secrets to his extraordinary fitness and health. We wish him a Happy Birthday and hope that he lives on for many more years. Here are the health secrets of Big B.

No smoking

You might have seen him smoke on-screen. But off-screen, the Big B has a no-smoking policy. His decision to avoid smoking has helped him over the years. He has not only reduced his risk of developing lung cancer, but he has also actively prevented the development of oropharyngeal cancer, stroke, aortic aneurysm and cataract. Smoking doesn’t just affect the lungs but the entire body. By blocking the blood vessels, nicotine in cigarettes can stop the supply of oxygen to the organs and cause damage in them.

No alcohol

Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned in various interviews that he doesn’t indulge in alcohol and even avoids tea and coffee. Consumption of alcohol can have a negative impact on the health of the brain, heart, liver and many other important organs. Alcohol interferes with the brain’s chemistry and may affect the brain’s communication pathways. This may lead to changes in mood and behavior. Excess consumption of alcohol can stimulate the pancreas to produce toxic substances that can lead to inflammation and swelling of the blood vessels. This may, in turn, increase the risk of developing a heart condition.

No sweets

Amitabh Bachchan has given up all kinds of Indian sweets that are often high in calories. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), added sugar found in Indian sweets is linked to type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Eating too much sugar leads to fat build-up in the body and increases the risk of obesity.

Regular workout

This Bollywood actor, who has been in the film industry for almost 50 years, is still going strong. People who started with him have already taken retirement from this profession. This is because of his workout regime. He never misses his morning workout session and he also practices yoga to stay fit.

Vegetarian diet

Big B and his wife Jaya do not consume meat. In an interview to a reputed media house, he stated that his regular breakfast includes beans sprouts, corn flakes or muesli with milk, hard-boiled eggs or yogurt. He prefers to eat home-cooked Dal-Chawal and Aloo Bhindi, even if he is travelling for work.