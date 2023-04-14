Happy Baisakhi 2023: Taste Of Tradition With Healthy Millet-Based Recipes

Kebab to halwa: Here are two millet-based recipes to whip up delicious dishes using essential kitchen ingredients.

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Baisakhi is a joyous and vibrant festival celebrated in different parts of India, marking the harvest season's arrival. Baisakhi holds cultural value for various communities in diverse Indian regions. Along with lively rituals, food recreates an essential part of the Baisakhi celebration. From savoury dishes to delicious sweets, the celebration is marked with different delicious foods adding an exceptional taste to the festival. Here are two millet-based recipes to whip up delicious dishes using essential kitchen ingredients.

Amaranth (Rajgira) Beetroot Kebab Curated By Corporate Executive Chef Manisha Bhasin at ITC Limited (Hotels Division):Beetroot kebabs m lange with puffed amaranth seeds.

Ingredients

Amaranth seeds raw: 1 cup Beetroot: 3 large Amaranth seeds puffed: 3 tbsp Water: To boil Red chilli powder: tsp Cumin powder: 1 tsp Crushed coriander seeds: 1 tsp Garam Masala powder: 1 tsp Chopped coriander: 2 tsp Chopped green chilli: 1 tsp Chopped ginger: 1 tsp Dry pomegranate powder: 2 tbsp Boiled potato: 1 medium-sized Amaranth flour: 1 tbsp Salt to taste Clarified butter (Ghee): 3 tbsp For Finishing Chaat Masala: 1 tsp

Method

Boil the Amaranth in salted water until cooked. Strain and coarsely grind in a mixer. Roast cleaned beetroot in an oven for 25-30 minutes and grate thickly. Add boiled and mashed potato, spices, seasoning, grated beetroot, ground millet, chopped chilli, coriander and flour in a large mixing bowl. Mix well into a smooth dough consistency. Shape into small galettes and coat with thin Amaranth flour batter, followed by puffed Amaranth seeds. Shallow fry in ghee/oil until golden brown on both sides and sprinkle chaat masala. Serve hot with green chutney and salad.

Lapsi Foxtail Millet (Kangana) Sweet Porridge Halwa: A traditional Gujarati sweet dish made with fox millets, clarified butter and nut.

You may like to read

Ingredients

Fox millet (Kangni) whole: 1 Cup Yellow moong dal: 1/4th cup Cardamom powder: 1 tsp Jaggery: 1/4th cup Clarified butter (ghee): 3 tbsp Cashew nut: 2 tbsp

Method

Heat heavy bottom pan; dry roast yellow moong dal until it turns light brown. Add foxtail millet, yellow moong dal, jaggery, cardamom, and two cups of water in the same heavy-bottomed pan. Cook covered with a lid, occasionally stirring the mixture. Once the mixture is cooked (approx. 30 mins), keep it aside. Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add cashew nut cook until golden brown. Now add to the mixture of millet and lentils. Stir well for 2 to 3 minutes. Let the mixture mix well. Best had warm garnished with cashew nut.