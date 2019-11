Along with the benefits of exercise, such as stimulation of cortisol, it will also provide you with an opportunity for social interaction. © Shutterstock

A high intensity workout will not only help you manage your weight but also bring down your stress. This is a common complaint of many people today. Causes of stress may range from the death of a loved one to increased financial obligations. But exercise is a great way to boost your mood and lower stress.

IMPORTANCE OF EXERCISE

After an intense workout, your brain produces happy hormones like endorphins. This improves your mood, increases energy level and stimulates memory. These feel-good chemicals give a boost to your performance, which is often referred to as a ‘runner’s high’. As your brain relaxes, your self-confidence and sense of well-being increases. It also increases the sense of accomplishment in a person, lack of which is a very common cause of depression, tension and anger. Stress can cause the muscles to tense up and restrict range of movement. By exercising, you remove this pent-up tension.

It is important to note that regular exercise is not a treatment method of any mental disorder. It is just a way of reducing your chances of developing one. According to a study published in 2017 in the journal Brain Plasticity, people who regularly exercise have less mood swings and are more mature about handling tension, depression and anger. Exercise might look like a temporary solution, but, according to a study published in the ScienceDirect journal, it is not. This study says that if you combine it with conventional medication and cognitive behavioral therapy treatment for people with mild or moderate depression, it can help in reducing your depression symptoms even more. Researchers say that 30 minutes of daily exercise is enough to have a positive impact on your mood. Doing more than that does not guarantee more happiness, but it can lead to injury and release of too much of cortisol, which can have a negative impact on your body and mood.

EXERCISES THAT IMPROVE MOOD

There are a few tips you should keep in mind while choosing an exercise for improving your mood. It should be enjoyable so that you can stick to it for a long time. You should also engage in exercises that you can perform in a group. This will provide you with double benefit. Along with the benefits of exercise, such as stimulation of cortisol, it will also provide you with an opportunity for social interaction. Here are some exercises that will definitely improve your mood.

Aerobic Exercise

Aerobic exercises like jogging, swimming, cycling and brisk walking are perfect for increasing endorphins production in your body. This will reduce depression and anxiety. If you find sports enjoyable then you can participate in team sports like soccer or basketball.

Yoga

Yoga is especially good for spiritual and physical health. It includes meditation, breathing exercises and physical postures. Yoga asanas like Vinyasa has been linked with releasing tension, reducing tightness in your muscles and increasing the feeling of general well-being. According to a study in the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, practicing yoga regularly can reduce anxiety, depression and other symptoms associated with stress disorders.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is a traditional Chinese exercise regime, which, according to a study by The American Psychiatric Association (APA), benefits people suffering from anxiety and depression. This is a form of exercise that doesn’t require too much strength or endurance. It focuses more on breathing and repetitive movement. Tai Chi also includes self-healing by managing the flow of energy.