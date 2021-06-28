After being shut for over three months gyms and yoga centres in the national capital have finally reopened from Monday with all the COVID-19 safety protocols in place. These centres were shut to check the spread of coronavirus which slashed the country in its ferocious second wave. The Delhi government has permitted all the gym owners and yoga centres to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The state government has devised plans including frequent sanitisation and slots allowing only up to 50 per cent of their establishment's capacity in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Tips for Having a COVID-Safe Workout at