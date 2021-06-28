After being shut for over three months, gyms and yoga centres in the national capital have finally reopened from Monday, with all the COVID-19 safety protocols in place. These centres were shut to check the spread of coronavirus which slashed the country in its ferocious second wave. The Delhi government has permitted all the gym owners and yoga centres to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The state government has devised plans including frequent sanitisation and slots allowing only up to 50 per cent of their establishment’s capacity in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read - Nurturing The Microbes For A Healthy Gut: Role Of Prebiotics In The Times Of COVID-19

Tips for Having a COVID-Safe Workout at the Gym

Coming to the most important part of the article, we are well aware of the precautions we should take to prevent ourselves from getting infected by the coronavirus. Here are 10 precautions that you must take while you are working out at the gym amid the reopening. Also Read - Covid Vaccine For Children: When Will Your Kids Be Vaccinated Against The Deadly Coronavirus?

Never Enter The Gym Without Wearing A Mask

Yes, you read that right. The Ministry of health and family welfare has issued strict guidelines that anybody who is planning to go to the gym must cover their face at all times — even when they are working out. You can use a good-quality fabric mask while doing light exercises or yoga. Also, keep in mind to not wear an N-95 mask while exercising. Also Read - Changes In Spike Protein In Covid Variants Can Render Current Vaccines Ineffective

Maintain Social Distancing Inside The Gym

Coronavirus safety protocols include social distancing — one of the most important measures to keep the virus infection at bay. One who is heading towards the gym amid its reopening must maintain social distancing at all times. Avoid the crowd and talk to your gym owner about the timings when the gym has a very little crowd. According to the experts, it is recommended to maintain a social distancing of at least 6 feet while using the equipment.

Disinfect Gym Equipment Before And After Use

It is very common among gym-goers to wipe down the equipment before using them. But, this practice should be maintained right now, especially because of the current situation of coronavirus in the country. Carry your own disinfectant all the time whenever you hit the gym and make sure to spray it on the equipment before using them. Also, carry a bottle of sanitiser to keep your hands clean all the time. We already know how important it is to keep the hands clean since the virus spreads through the hands to the other body parts.

Carry Your Own Towel, Water Bottle, And Other Necessary Items

It is very important to note that one who is planning to hit the gym during the COVID times must carry all the necessary gym items. Carry your own towel and make sure to change it every day. Drinking water while working out is very important — one must carry their own water bottle to the gym. Never share your towel or water bottle with anyone. Also, try to carry your own equipment such as — resistance bands, gloves, ankle weights, etc. All these items are easily available on online shopping sites.

Be Gentle With Yourself, Avoid High-Intensity Workouts

Since the gyms were closed for a really long period, it is recommended to avoid high-intensity workouts in the first few weeks. Give your body some time to get used to heavy workouts. Don’t push your body too much as it may have adverse effects on your health rather than anything good. Go slow with your workout plan and allow your body to settle down. Also, deep breathing exercises can raise your risk of catching the coronavirus especially when you are in an enclosed space. So it is better to avoid any types of high-intensity workouts at the moment.

Apart from the above-mentioned precautions, if you are planning to hit the gym then make sure to know the three basic rules of staying safe from COVID-19 — keep your hands clean, maintain a good diet, do not over-exhaust yourself, maintain social distancing, do not step out if you are showing any of the coronavirus symptoms (such as fever, body ache, headache, loss of smell and taste, etc). Also, it is highly recommended for all those who have co-morbidities to avoid hitting the gym at the moment. Stay home as much as you can and keep yourself safe from the deadly virus.