On your pursuit of a flat belly, you must have tried different exercises to successfully get rid of the extra fat around the abdominal area. Burning belly fat is all about building core strength that will not only help you get rid of the stubborn fat but improve your overall health. Did you know you can do so with a stability ball? If you have been ignoring the gym ball, thinking it can't help you burn belly fat, think again! Here are 5 gym ball exercises that target belly fat.

Gym Ball Exercises For Belly Fat

So, if you are serious about shedding the stubborn belly fat, then these exercises are for you. Focus on these 5 core exercises the next time you hit the gym.

Elbow Plank

Kneel on the floor with your elbows placed on the stability ball in front of you. Now, extend your legs straight so that your back is straight. You should be supporting your body with just your feet and elbows in a plank position. Hold for a few seconds and keep breathing out. You can take it up a notch by combining mountain climbers with the plank. Release in case your back starts paining. Also Read - Soft Belly Fat vs Hard Belly Fat: Which is more difficult to lose and why?

Rollouts

Kneel on the floor and place the stability ball within the reach of your arms. Rest your forearms on the ball, with your hands in a loose fist. Make sure your elbows are bent 90 degrees. Your back is straight when you do this. Now, roll the ball forward with your hands as your arms and body straighten out. Make sure your motion is slow and controlled. Keep looking forward as you extend as far as you can. Your chest should touch the ball. Hold this position for a few seconds. Now, reverse the movement by bending your elbows to roll the ball back to the initial position. Your core should be tight, and your body should be in a straight line.

Windshield Wipers (Ball Between Legs)

Lie flat on your back with your arms stretched on either side and palms on the floor. Place the stability ball in between your feet and hold tight. Now, raise your legs slowly towards the ceiling. Squeeze the ball tightly so that it doesn’t fall. Now, lower legs to one side as far as you can without moving your upper body. Slowly, bring it back to the centre and repeat on the other side. Make sure you hold the position on each side for a while before you return to the centre. Be careful as you do this to avoid back problems.

Leg Lift

Lie on the floor with your face towards the ceiling. Squeeze the stability ball between your ankles. Raise your shoulders and head slightly off the floor and keep your arms flat on either side. Make sure your core is tight, squeeze your inner thighs and press your ankles into the ball. Now, slowly lift the legs to a 45-degree angle. You should feel some tension building up in your core while you do this. You can also raise your legs to 90 degrees if you are comfortable or don’t have a backache. Now, lower the ball until it gently touches the floor and repeat. Don’t forget to hold the stability ball at the top for a few seconds.

V-Sit Ups

Just like V-sit ups, begin with your back on the floor and the stability ball placed in between your feet. Now, bring the ball up with your feet. As you do this, crunch your abs, and bring your hands to reach the ball. Transfer the ball from your feet to your hands and lower your legs and hands. Now, repeat the motion and do at least 3 sets of 15 reps.