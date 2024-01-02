Gym Workouts and Male Fertility: 5 Dangerous Side Effects of Extreme Fitness Routines on Sperm Health

Can High-Intensity Workouts Hit Your Reproductive Health? Let's Understand The Hidden Connection Between Male Infertility And Excessive Exercising at The Gym.

Infertility is a growing concern, impacting 1 in 6 individuals worldwide, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite its global prevalence, there is a widespread lack of awareness regarding the significant role men play, contributing to half of all infertility cases.

In this article, Dr. Prachi Benara, Senior Consultant at Birla Fertility & IVF, delves into the research-backed connection between male infertility and specific gym exercises.

Exploring the Link Between Gym Workouts and Male Fertility

The number of gymgoers has been on the rise recently, owing to rising awareness about healthy lifestyles and the benefits of physical exercise. However, at the same time, the impact of gym workouts on male fertility is a subject of interest and ongoing research. It has been noted that extreme or intense exercise may potentially have implications for male fertility. Spending more hours in the gym than necessary, lifting too much, or putting a lot of strain on the body tends to lower testosterone levels in males. This further leads to a reduction in the sperm count. One of the major concerns has been the increasing use of protein supplements, which can contain high levels of estrogen.

A recent study reveals that the majority of young male gym enthusiasts lack awareness regarding how their lifestyle choices can impact their fertility. The latest findings, based on a survey of 152 individuals who are gym enthusiasts, published in Reproductive BioMedicine Online, indicate a widespread lack of knowledge among men about the fertility risks associated with certain aspects of their gym routines. The primary discovery from this research highlights a significant dearth of awareness concerning male reproductive health within the surveyed young adult population. Being healthy and having a healthy lifestyle is a good thing. In the context of male fertility, the concern is over the increasing use of protein supplements. The main concern is the high levels of the female hormone estrogen that comes from both whey and soy protein supplements.

Too much female hormone can cause problems with the amount and quality of sperm that a man can produce. Many store-bought protein supplements are contaminated by anabolic steroids, which can cause reduced sperm count, shrunken testicles, and erectile dysfunction amongst other things. It is crucial for individuals not to perceive this as a deterrent to maintaining a healthy lifestyle or engaging in exercise. However, people should make an effort to educate themselves about any supplements they choose to incorporate into their regimen, be it protein, vitamins, or other nutritional elements. Generally, available data indicates that opting for unprocessed, natural food sources of protein is preferable, as these are less prone to high-level contamination with environmental pollutants. For instance, in a regular diet, choosing roasted chicken as a protein source may be more advisable than relying on a concentrated protein bar or shake.