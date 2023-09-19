Gym Heart Attacks: Can Working Out Cause You A Heart Attack?

Is working out detrimental for the heart, or is there something else that should be brought to light right away? This article will discuss where mistakes are made and what may be done to stop deadly heart attacks from occurring at the gym.

Heart attacks in the gym are a growing concern. India has experienced a number of heart attack-related deaths in the gym during the past several months. In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, experts revealed that the frequency of heart attacks while exercising has grown by 30% in the last year. The study also discovered that younger people and women are more likely to suffer a heart attack while working out, compared to older men. Now the question is what causes your heart to stop while you are working out? What happens to the body when you are about to suffer a cardiac arrest or a heart attack? Let's understand it all in this article.

What Happens To The Heart When You Are Working Out?

So, basically, when you are working out, your heart rate and blood pressure increase. This is because your muscles need more oxygen to function properly. Your heart also pumps more blood to your muscles to help them remove waste products. Therefore, when you are exercising too much than what your body can actually capable of, the heart faces difficulty in functioning properly. If not paid attention, this is what can lead to a heart attack in the gym.

Can Working Out in the Gym Cause a Heart Attack?

Not, really! Working out is a great way to stay healthy and fit, but it's important to listen to your body and take breaks when needed. If you're experiencing any of the following signs, it's best to stop working out and rest:

Chest pain Shortness of breath, or lightheadedness. Sharp or stabbing pain in your joints or muscles. Extreme fatigue or dizziness. This means if you're feeling so tired or dizzy that you can't continue your workout safely, it's best to stop and rest. A headache during a workout could be a sign of dehydration, low blood sugar, or exertion headache. Unusual muscle soreness. If your muscles are more sore than usual after a workout, it's a sign that they need time to recover.

These are all signs that your heart is under stress and you may be at risk for a heart attack.

However, it is important to note that the benefits of exercise far outweigh the risks. Regular exercise can help to improve heart health, reduce blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. It is also important to note that the risk of a gym heart attack is very low, even in people who are at high risk for heart disease. Therefore, the key is to be alert and know the signs and symptoms that the body is giving you when it is under tremendous pressure and requires rest. You must pay attention to these signs to stay safe while working out.

