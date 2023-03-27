Gym Heart Attacks: 7 Warning Signs Your Heart Is Not Functioning Properly When Exercising

Gym Heart Attacks: 7 Warning Signs Your Heart Is Not Functioning Properly When Exercising

Is your heart working properly? Learn everything about the signs of heart problems during a workout and what you can do to prevent and treat them.

Heart attacks are becoming extremely common in India. And most cases are coming from young people, especially those who are into fitness and exercise regularly. So is there a connection between gym, or workout and heart attacks? Can working out at the gym increases your chances of suffering a heart problem and death due to a heart attack? Let's find the truth.

Although several cases have appeared in the past few months, where known faces who are into gymming and follow a healthy workout routine have succumbed to heart attacks, there is scientifically no such connection that can validate that workout can cause heart attacks. Instead, experts say that exercising regularly can help a person keep the heart safe and protected from severe diseases. According to the World Heart Federation (WHF), a lack of exercise can increase your risk for heart disease by 50 percent. The most common contributing factors to a heart attack include

Sedentary lifestyle Smoking Excessive alcohol consumption Not exercising High blood pressure Uncontrolled blood sugar levels High cholesterol obesity Type-2 diabetes Following a diet high in saturated fat

Exercising is important to keep the heart healthy, but at the same time, one must realise that the body is perfectly fit to perform those exercises. Chronic extreme exercise training and competing in endurance events can often damage the tissues in the heart, and lead to severe damage inside the organ. Understanding what is good for your body and what is not is important to avert such serious health complications. When we talk about heart attacks during gym or while exercising, we mean your heart could be at risk to suffer an attack or failure due to some of those exercises that you are doing at the time when your heart is already in trouble. How to spot the difference between a healthy heart and a troubled heart? By understanding the signs and symptoms.

Warning Signs of Heart Trouble During Exercise

In this article, we will explain how to spot a troubled heart while exercising. Make sure to stop right there, when any of the below-mentioned signs appear especially when you are at the gym or in the middle of any workout session.

Chest Discomfort

Sudden and intense chest pain is the first and the most common sign of an impending heart attack. It can begin with mild discomfort, followed by heavy pressure and a feeling of fullness in the center of the chest. Stop exercising immediately and seek medical attention if this symptom last for more than a few minutes.

Shortness of Breath

Not being able to breathe while exercising? Your heart is asking you to stop and take care of it. A feeling of unusual breathlessness with acute chest pain or chest discomfort during a workout can be a sign of an impending heart attack.

You may like to read

Light-Headedness

Physical activities can make you feel fatigued, but feeling dizzy or light-headed while exercising is a sign you should never ignore.

Heart Rhythm Abnormalities

Heart skipping, palpitating or pounding heart rate could indicate a heart problem. You must immediately stop exercising and seek medical help.

Sweating Profusely

Excessive sweating is a sign that your heart is not working properly, or that there is some problem inside your heart.

Rapid Heartbeat

A rapid heartbeat is another sign of an impending heart attack and you should never ignore it.

Discomfort In Other Parts of the Body

A troubled heart can also cause some sensations in other areas of the body besides your chest. Symptoms can include discomfort, pain, or pressure in the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the above-listed symptoms.