Green Tea For High Cholesterol: 7 Ways Drinking Green Tea Can Help Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol From Arteries

Green Tea For High Cholesterol: 7 Ways Drinking Green Tea Can Help Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol From Arteries

Green tea for lowering high cholesterol levels: Here is how it works.

Having a cup of green tea is not just a soothing ritual, it comes packed with a host of health benefits. Apart from turbo-charging your metabolism and warding off chronic diseases, green tea packs some lesser-known punch that can combat high cholesterol levels. In this guide, let's uncover 7 means by which green tea boots out the uninvited LDL cholesterol.

7 Ways Drinking Green Tea Can Help Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol From Arteries

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to incorporate a cup of freshly brewed green tea into your daily diet routine. Wondering why? Here are the top 7 ways how green tea helps in managing high cholesterol levels.

Power of Antioxidants

Green tea brims with antioxidants named catechins, which are potent enough to decrease LDL cholesterol oxidation, stopping it from converting into plaque inside your arteries. Make green tea a part of your routine, elevate your antioxidant intake, and shield your arteries against cholesterol accumulation.

TRENDING NOW

Curbing LDL Cholesterol

There's consistent evidence that suggests green tea intake can bring down LDL cholesterol levels. The catechins in this beverage interfere with the way our guts absorb cholesterol and promote the excretion of cholesterol, bringing about a reduction in its levels. A drop in your LDL cholesterol level, aided by green tea, can minimize the possibility of plaque forming in your arteries.

Spiking HDL Cholesterol

Did you know, that not all cholesterol is harmful? HDL cholesterol, fondly known as 'good cholesterol', is pivotal in rooting out LDL cholesterol from the arteries. An increase in HDL cholesterol, facilitated by drinking more green tea, aids in the purging of LDL cholesterol.

Regulating Blood Pressure

High blood pressure and high cholesterol are thick as thieves. The compounds found in green tea assist in easing the blood vessels and enhance blood flow, thereby helping in monitoring blood pressure. A judicious consumption of green tea helps in maintaining the blood pressure in check, indirectly aiding to keep LDL cholesterol at bay.

You may like to read

Reducing Inflammation

Persistent inflammation is a key culprit causing plaque in our arteries. The antioxidants gift in green tea possess anti-inflammatory traits that can dial down inflammation in the body. By suppressing inflammation, green tea ensures high cholesterol doesn't cause havoc to your arteries.

Uplifting Endothelial Function

The inner coat of our blood vessels, or, endothelium, when functioning well, regulates blood flow and prevents clot formation. Regular drinking of green tea has been linked to an improvement in this function, fostering better circulation and minimizing the risk of plaque buildup.

Controls Weight

Trying to manage your cholesterol levels? First, keep an eye out for your weight gain. Excessive weight can put you at greater risk of suffering high cholesterol levels, which is why it is important to manage your weight.

Consistent weight management is core for keeping cholesterol levels under control. Green tea backs up weight management by escalating metabolism and boosting fat oxidation. Alongside supporting your journey against extra pounds, green tea provides indirect aid in reducing LDL cholesterol levels ensuring a healthier heart.

Green Tea For Lowering Cholesterol Levels

Adding green tea to your daily diet regimen can prove to be significantly beneficial in improving your cholesterol levels. This warm beverage is an all-rounder - a great antioxidant, LDL cholesterol reduction capabilities, elevating the 'good cholesterol', monitoring blood pressure, fighting inflammation, enhancing endothelial function, to offering weight management support, it leaves no stone unturned in driving out bad cholesterol from your arteries. So, let's cheer green tea for its myriad health benefits including improved heart health.