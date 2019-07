In today’s hectic lifestyle, you may find it difficult to achieve optimum health and fitness but you should still try to have a healthy diet, avoid toxic substances and stay active. © Shutterstock

Most of us need some form of inspiration to walk on the path of health and fitness. It could be from our family members, friends or even celebrities or people we look up to.

GOQii, a smart-tech enabled, integrated preventive healthcare platform with its headquarters in California, has identified 30 leading personalities from India as people who can influence others regarding their health. This list, called GOQii 2019 Indian Health Influencers, include names from all walks of life including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. In fact, PM Modi has retained the top spot for the second consecutive time.

This is not surprising as Prime Minister Modi has not only inspired many in politics with his tireless efforts in public life, but he has also taken time out from his hectic schedule to spread the idea of fitness. He has managed to inspire many with his yoga videos, meditation images and fitness initiatives. He is followed closely by Akshay kumar in the second spot and Baba Ramdev in third.

Many Bollywood stars made it to the top 10. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat kohli have also secured a place here as has Shilpa Shetty. Thirty names were chosen out of 100 on the basis of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube followers and Google News mentions. GOQii also looked into how much each person’s career influenced health and fitness.

GOQii 2019 INDIAN HEALTH INFLUENCERS: HOW DOES IT HELP US?

GOQii has long been giving fitness goals to many people. But how does this list help us in achieving our own fitness goals?

A teetotaller, Akshay Kumar has many admirers because of this strict adherence to his fitness routine and Baba Ramdev needs no introduction to health enthusiasts. He has singlehandedly made it his mission to spread yoga in the country.

Cricketeers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, with their mass following, are sportsmen that many look up to. Everybody on the list are well known in their respective careers. The one thing common to all of them is their lifelong dedication to spreading the values of a healthy and fit body.

YOU CAN BE FIT TOO

How fit you are depends on your overall health. You cannot separate one from the other. It is all about eating well, avoiding toxic substances and being physically active. In today’s hectic lifestyle, you may find it difficult to do achieve optimum health and fitness. But you should, at least, try to take a leaf out of the books of the celebrities who have made it to the GOQii 2019 Indian Health Influencers list. These are all busy people with hardly any time to themselves. Yet, they take time out not only to stay fit and healthy but also inspire others to do the same.

Here, we reveal a few of their secrets that you can use when you start on your fitness journey.

Set achievable goals

You cannot become a fitness guru in one day. Take small steps and half the battle is already won. Set a goal that is realistic. This will help you focus, and you will be able to build your routine around it. Once you meet the first goal, set another one and so on. This will help you keep yourself on the right track to fitness and health.

Treat fitness and health as a way of life

This is a way of life. You must treat it as such. It should be as necessary for you as breathing and eating. Take a leaf out of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s fitness book. She is religious about her workouts even during holidays. Make it a point to never miss any workout session and always eat healthy.

Strive for progress, not perfection

Start from the beginning and make continuous improvements. Just remember that perfection is an almost impossible dream. Be realistic and make progress more important than perfection. Don’t beat yourself up if you are unable to be as fit as, say, Akshay Kumar. He is many years ahead of you on this journey. When it comes to fitness and health, seeking perfection can be downright toxic.

Remove the word ‘can’t’ from your vocabulary

How often have you heard someone say, “I can’t do it”? I am sure, you must have thought that it was just an excuse to not do something. Now how often have you used the same word to get out of exercising or following a healthy lifestyle? You get the idea.

Banish this word from your dictionary. Develop a positive mindset, the right attitude and a clear vision of what you want to accomplish. Know that you are the one holding yourself back. When you say you can’t, you have already admitted defeat.

Stay focussed

You have to focus completely on your fitness and health goals. Know what you want and determine a clear path to get there. Of course, there will be temptations along the way. You may want to take a break or give in to peer pressure and indulge in a bit of unhealthy food. But if you are focussed, you will never allow such distractions from diverting out from your path to fitness and health.