Good Cholesterol: 7 Ayurvedic Oils To Boost HDL Levels Naturally Without Medication

Your body needs cholesterol to build new cells and produce hormones, but there is a twist -- you body only requires 'good' cholesterol, also known as HDL cholesterol. In this article, we tell you 7 best Ayurvedic oils that can help boost HDL levels naturally in your body.

Importance of good cholesterol: While cholesterol is often viewed in a negative light, its presence is crucial in our bodies for producing hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids. Despite its essential role, having an excess of "bad cholesterol," or LDL (low-density lipoprotein), raises the risk for heart disease and strokes. It, therefore, becomes necessary to balance this out with its counterpart the "good cholesterol," or HDL (high-density lipoprotein), which has the power to flush out LDL from your bloodstream. Let's explore seven Ayurvedic oils, that can lend a hand in naturally elevating our HDL levels, removing the need for medication.

7 Ayurvedic Oils That Can Help You With Bad Cholesterol Detoxification

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add these 7 Ayurvedic oils to your daily routine to flush out the bad cholesterol from your body and boost 'good' cholesterol production.

Coconut Oil For Cholesterol Control

First on our list is coconut oil, highly cherished for its health benefits. Aside from being antioxidant-rich, it's capable of increasing HDL due to its lauric acid content, which potentially contributes to improved cardiovascular health.

Sesame Oil For Good Cholesterol

Sesame Oil, historically employed in the realm of Ayurvedic medicine, holds numerous health benefits. It owes these properties to its high content of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, enhancing HDL duties, coupled with sesamin a compound identified for reducing cholesterol.

Olive Oil

Olive Oil, renowned for promoting heart health, owes its ability to lift HDL cholesterol levels and drop LDL levels to monounsaturated fats. Besides the fats, the antioxidants available in Olive oil also shield the heart by bringing down inflammation levels.

Mustard Oil For Cholesterol

A frequent visitor in Indian kitchens, mustard oil with its robust flavor, brings with it two types of healthy fats - monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, known to enhance HDL cholesterol. It's also a storehouse of omega-3 fatty acids, another constituent of good heart health.

Almond Oil

Almond Oil, boasts monounsaturated fats that elevate HDL cholesterol levels. Furthermore, it is loaded with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, and the mineral, magnesium essential for maintaining heart health.

Flaxseed Oil For Boosting HDL Cholesterol

Flaxseed Oil, extracted from flax plant seeds contains omega-3 fatty acids that help in bolstering HDL cholesterol levels while simultaneously reducing inflammation. This oil can be mixed in salads, smoothies, or used as dressing to add a healthy spin to your meals.

Ghee

Lastly, we have ghee, or clarified butter. A staple in Indian culinary traditions, this is a treasure trove of healthy fats. It is abundant in conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a compound recognized for its cholesterol-lowering prowess. Ghee can double down as a cooking medium or a spread to boost your HDL cholesterol levels.

While incorporating these seven Ayurvedic oils into your everyday routine can go a long way in increasing HDL levels naturally, it's equally important to maintain a healthy lifestyle inclusive of regular exercise and diet balance. Remember to consult with a healthcare expert before making any major changes to your diet or lifestyle.