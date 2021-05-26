We have all heard about superfoods a bit too much in recent years, thanks to ads, supermarket advertising, and culinary programs. Superfoods, which consist primarily of plant-based nutrients with a few fish and dairy alternatives, are said to be nutritionally rich. Berries, for instance, have gained the reputation of a wonderful superfood in the last few years. Indian gooseberry and goji berries are two berries that are regarded as extremely healthy and indicate that they should be a part of your daily diet. But which one is better for your health? Also Read - Beware! China beetles found infesting Indian gooseberry plants in Arunachal

Goji Berries VS Amla

Taking to her social media account, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains the several benefits both berries offer and which is better for your health as well as easy on the pocket.

Health Benefits Of Goji Berries

Goji berries are brightly coloured fruit that is native to Asia. These tiny berries are touted as an antioxidant superfood that offers a plethora of health benefits. They are high in antioxidants that are known to boost a person’s immunity. It also contains large amounts of vitamin A and C, two essential nutrients that help build immunity and preventing illnesses, ranging from common cold and cough to cancer. These berries are also known for fighting harmful free radicals and inflammation.

Goji berries also contain beta-carotene, an important plant phytochemical renowned for promoting healthy skin. The phytochemical is also vital for bone health, eye health, skin health and cell development. But as the Mumbai-based Pooja Makhija puts it, they are expensive and not available compared to their counterpart, which is even more nutritious – Amla!

Health Benefits Of Amla Or Indian Gooseberry

Amla, also known as Amrit (nectar), offers several medical properties and may be consumed in raw, powdered, or oil form. High in vitamin C, amla aids in the treatment of common cold and infections. This translucent green berry is a rich source of antioxidants. It also contains antibacterial and astringent characteristics that aid in the stimulation of the body’s immune system. Amla is high in fibre, which adds weight to the stool and aids in the transit of food, keeping your bowel movements smooth and regular and your stomach clean. It also helps balance stomach PH and reduces the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Goji Berries VS Amla: Know The Difference

If you are wondering which one is better – goji berries or alma, then rest assured. Pooja Makhija explains it in the video. Explaining the major difference between the two berries, the celebrity nutritionist captioned her IGTV, “Yes, these tiny goji berries are great for you, their purported benefits range from anti-ageing to glucose regulation and immune function support. However, we have the benefits of all of the above (and more!) in a more easily accessible, affordable fruit – the Indian gooseberry- Amla! Some research papers I studied said 5 times more vitamin C while others had a whopping margin of 200 times more antioxidant content! The winner, either way, is crystal clear!”