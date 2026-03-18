GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: Who should take them? Expert explains hidden side effects and risks of obesity medications

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: How do they work, and who is eligible to take these obesity management medications? Expert explains the side effects of such injections and other details.

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: Who should take them? Expert explains hidden side effects and risks of obesity medications

In a major shift that is redefining modern medicine, GLP-1 receptor agonists have emerged as one of the most powerful tools in the fight against obesity. What was once dismissed as a lifestyle problem is now being recognised as a chronic, relapsing metabolic disease and these drugs are leading that change. Initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 medications are now at the forefront of weight loss science, delivering results that traditional methods often fail to achieve. Backed by growing clinical evidence, they are not just transforming treatment but reshaping how the world understands obesity itself.

What Is GLP-1: Who Should Take GLP-1 Medications?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sanjay Agarwal, HOD, Obesity & Metabolic Diseases expert, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explained that GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a naturally occurring hormone that is secreted after someone eats food. GLP-1 works to regulate blood glucose levels, slow down the rate at which the stomach empties, and send signals from the gastrointestinal tract to the brain to let the individual know that they are full. Medications like Semaglutide (branded as Ozempic and Wegovy) and Liraglutide (branded as Saxenda) function as agonists of the GLP-1 receptor and mimic these hormones, resulting in the patient feeling fuller longer; therefore, decreasing their overall amount of calories consumed. In clinical studies, the patient is able to lose approximately 10%-15% of their total body weight (and even more) after taking GLP-1 receptor agonists in conjunction with lifestyle changes.

GLP-1 medicines are not cosmetic weight loss pills. Neither are they quick-fix solutions. They are intended for those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of thirty or more, or twenty-seven or higher but with conditions related to obesity, such as type two diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea or fatty liver disease. For these patients, losing weight permanently can substantially decrease cardiovascular risk factors and enhance glycemic control and metabolic health overall.

Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs: Explained

Though effective, GLP-1 medications do come with certain risks. The most common side effects observed with GLP-1s include:

Nausea Vomiting Constipation Bloating and Decreased appetite

Most of these symptoms will be of a temporary nature and should go away after sufficient time has passed to allow the dosing to increase slowly enough to enable the body to tolerate the medication more easily. Some rarer but still serious reactions associated with the use of GLP-1s include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease and the possibility of developing thyroid-related disorders if you have a genetic predisposition to those issues. The long-term safety of these medications continues to be determined, and close medical follow-up will be necessary.

Can You Regain Weight After GLP-1 Therapy?

In addition to these factors, sustainability is something to consider. Weight will often be regained soon after discontinuing the use of GLP-1 therapy without proper support for continued lifestyle modification. In order for the GLP-1 to be successful, it should be combined with a structured program that will include nutritional support, strength training and behavioural counseling. It's a tool to help you create and maintain healthy habits; not an alternative for them.

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There is a clear message about the fact that GLP-1 medications are an amazing step forward in the field of obesity medicine; however, these medications should be used in a responsible manner. A complete medical review and realistic expectations, as well as ongoing medical follow-ups, will be critical to the success of GLP-1 medications in the treatment of morbid obesity and obesity-related metabolic conditions. Properly informed patients who are treated with GLP-1 medications will benefit immensely from them and should not be viewed as fads but as quality scientific treatments for obesity and metabolic disease.

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