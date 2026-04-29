GLP-1 medications and muscle loss: How to protect lean mass while losing weight?

With increased usage of weight loss drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide many people see the scale move down but a less visible concern is emerging which is loss of metabolically active muscle tissue.

Tips to protect lean mass while losing weight. (Image: AI Generated)

With increased usage of weight-loss drugs such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide many individuals are finally beginning see the number on scale move in the right direction by subsiding hunger. But behind the surface transformation there may be something else going on that's harder to see which healthcare providers are more concerned about and that is muscle loss.

According to Dr. Simon Thomas, Senior Director, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, "Rapid weight loss without adequate focus on muscle preservation is a growing concern. Muscle plays a critical role in supporting joints and movements so when patients lose muscle mass the load on joints increases significantly by accelerating wear and tear leading to early joint degeneration and chronic pain."

"No one talks about the next phase after the scale starts to drop," Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, Chief Medical Advisor, Early.Fit explains. These drugs are very successful but they can also speed up weight loss to the extent that the body not only loses fat but also begin to lose muscle.

The collateral damage to muscles

During rapid weight loss particularly when the appetite is being curtailed there usually is an accompanying decrease in food intake. And when this occurs protein is typically the first nutrient to be fall short. "If you have no appetite it doesn't matter what you eat because it's difficult to get enough of anything. And the first thing to cut down from your daily diet is protein," Dr Bhattacharya says.

This is important because muscle is vital to metabolism, strength and weight maintenance. Research shows that up to 25 to 40 per cent of GLP-1 induced weight loss can be lean tissue weight loss if proper steps aren't taken to protect against it. Healthcare professionals warn that you may be losing weight but it might not be the right kind of weight.

Importance of protein

Amidst the calorie counting and weight loss according to experts protein should be the first priority. Dr Bhattacharya says most people should aim for between 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per day for every kilogram of body weight.

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This can be achieved through lean meats, eggs, dairy foods such as Greek yogurt and cottage cheese, legumes, and even protein shakes particularly when appetite is poor. The doctor says that it's not about eating more but eating better.

Strength training is essential

While proper eating habits are crucial staying regularly active by doing light exercise and strength training instead non-negotiable. Dr Bhattacharya points out, "Weightlifting is the best way to preserve muscle mass during weight loss."

As little as two days a week of strength training with compound lifts like squats, deadlifts and presses can send a message to the body to hang onto muscle. Too much cardio without resistance training can actually increase muscle loss particularly if you're in a calorie deficit.

Sleep and recovery

Losing weight is not only about what you eat and how you work out but also how you recover. Lack of sleep and stress can lead to higher levels of cortisol which breaks down muscle. Over time this can undo the effects of diet and exercise.

GLP-1s are powerful medications but they come with strings attached. Weight loss isn't always fat loss and that could affect health. As Dr Bhattacharya points out, "Eat enough protein. Lift weights. Sleep well. That's not complicated. But it does require intention." Because in 2026 healthy change involves the right weight loss not rapid weight loss.

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This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.