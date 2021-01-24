Today most people know that they need to include proteins calcium fibre and omega-3s in their diet but what about potassium? It is an essential mineral for the body but its importance if often highly underestimated. It contains properties that help reduce blood pressure water retention protect against stroke and help prevent kidney stones and osteoporosis. But bananas aren’t the only ones in the game there are many foods rich in potassium. Health Benefits Of Potassium Potassium is an essential nutrient that functions as an electrolyte in the body. It helps regulate nerve signals muscle contraction and fluid balance. According to