Today, most people know that they need to include proteins, calcium, fibre and omega-3s in their diet, but what about potassium? It is an essential mineral for the body but its importance if often highly underestimated. It contains properties that help reduce blood pressure, water retention, protect against stroke and help prevent kidney stones and osteoporosis. But bananas aren't the only ones in the game, there are many foods rich in potassium.

Health Benefits Of Potassium

Potassium is an essential nutrient that functions as an electrolyte in the body. It helps regulate nerve signals, muscle contraction and fluid balance. According to various studies, here are the benefits it has to offer.

Reduces blood pressure

Protects against strokes

Prevents osteoporosis

Fights kidney stones

Reduces water retention (fluid buildup inside the body)

Sources Of Potassium Other Than Bananas

The sweet, tropical banana provides tons of potassium to the body, but it is not the only one. In fact, some food sources contain more potassium than bananas. According to the American Society of Nutrition, a medium banana contains 358 mg of potassium. Here are some foods that contain more potassium, as per National Institutes of Health.

Dried Apricots

Dried apricots are a great alternative to bananas if you need a potassium boost. They are obtained from dehydrated fresh apricots and have a long shelf life. They are delicious fruits packed with vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. Eating dried apricot can be beneficial for your eye, skin and gut health.

Dark Chocolate

Hail chocolate lovers! Here is another reason for you to love dark chocolate. A rich source of potassium, dark chocolate can help maintain cholesterol levels, fight free radicals, aid weight loss, reduce the risk of diabetes, lower the risk of heart diseases and boost memory and mood.

Salmon

Studies suggest that most fish give you at least 10 per cent of the recommended amount of potassium, but salmon is a better source of potassium than others. Not only that, but salmon is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

Spinach

There’s no doubt that spinach is one of the most nutrient-dense foods out there. This leafy vegetable also packs vitamin A and K, magnesium, iron and vitamin B12. It is an essential nutrient that can help maintain bone health.

Avocado

A rich source of potassium, avocados are delicious, creamy, and earthy picks that are super healthy. This is because they are loaded with good monosaturated oils (MUFAs), which helps maintain blood pressure and improve bone health.

Sweet Potato

A medium baked sweet potato is believed to contain 542 mg of potassium. This starchy yet sweet-tasting root contains several nutrients, including vitamin A and C. While vitamin A helps maintain eye health, vitamin C is good for your skin and gut health.

Coconut Water

This trendy beverage is not only tasty but is packed with many nutrients. It gives you a powerful punch of potassium and is a great alternative to sugary drinks.