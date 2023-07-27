Get Stronger Muscles: 4 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Recover Lost Muscles

Avoid intense workouts when recovering from muscle loss to prevent strain and injury.

Facing difficulties while recovering loss muscles? Sports Nutritionist Dt. Renuka Bachhav suggests 4 simple ways to regain your strength and achieve muscle gain.

Achieving strong muscles is like taking a journey that needs commitment and staying focused regularly. However, sometimes setbacks can occur, leading to a loss of hard-earned muscle gains. If you find yourself facing difficulties while recovering lost muscles, fear not! Here, Dt. Renuka Bachhav, Sports Nutritionist, Hyugalife, has listed four simple yet effective ways to regain your strength and achieve muscle gain.

Start Slow Steadily and Stay Consistent

Take It Easy: Avoid intense workouts when recovering from muscle loss to prevent strain and injury. Start with low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or cycling to aid muscle recovery.

Gradual Progression: As your muscles get stronger, gradually increase the intensity and complexity of your workouts for better results.

Stay Consistent: Success in muscle building requires consistent effort. Stick to your workout plan and nutrition routine even when motivation wanes. Consistency leads to long-term gains.

Prioritize Proper Nutrition

Protein for Muscle Repair: Nutrition plays a crucial role in muscle recovery and growth. Protein is essential for repairing damaged muscle tissue, so include enough lean sources like poultry, fish, tofu, and legumes in your diet.

Optimal Protein Intake: Research suggests consuming about 20 grams of protein per meal (approximately 0.3 grams per kilogram of body weight) is enough to optimize muscle protein synthesis. Athletes may aim for around 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day to meet their daily requirements.

Carbohydrates for Energy: Make sure to get enough carbohydrates (20-50 grams for starters) to fuel your workouts. For working athletes, consuming 8-12 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body weight helps replenish muscle glycogen after exercise.

Healthy Fats for Well-being: Incorporate healthy fats from nuts, avocados, seeds, and olive oil to support overall well-being. A balanced diet ensures your body gets all the essential nutrients it needs for optimal muscle recovery and growth.

Stay Hydrated and Get Sufficient Rest

Hydration for Optimal Performance: Water is often underestimated in muscle recovery. Proper hydration delivers nutrients to your muscles and flushes out waste products. Drink water throughout the day and pay attention to fluid intake before, during, and after workouts.

Importance of Rest: Alongside hydration, sufficient rest is vital for muscle recovery. During rest, your muscles repair and grow stronger. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to recover. Consider adding rest days to your workout routine for full muscle recovery.

Gradually Increase Workout Intensity and Include Resistance Training

Progressive Overload for Muscle Growth: In muscle building, gradually increasing the challenge on your muscles is crucial for progress and strength. This can be done by adding more weight, doing more reps, or extending workout duration, stimulating muscle growth without overwhelming them.

Incorporate Resistance Training: Including resistance training is vital for effective muscle mass gain. Use weightlifting, bodyweight exercises like push-ups and squats, or resistance bands to target specific muscle groups and promote growth. Aim for a balanced routine to develop all muscle groups.