There is no ‘crash course’ to get fit. Nor is there a shortcut. The only proven function to success is hard work and persistence. Breathe. Work out hard. Repeat. So, if you are looking to achieve that bikini bod this New Year, bust these infamous myths and revisit your fitness routine.

Myth#1 Fad Diets are the magical formula to reduce weight

Fact: There are innumerable fad diets making waves in the field of nutrition in recent times, Keto, South Beach and Atkins to name a few. While the science behind these newfound meal plans may have worked for many, one formula doesn’t fit all, when it comes to healthy eating. This is because each individual’s body constitution is different, so are the underlying health conditions. What is necessary for you may be harmful to another. Moreover, most of these diets are not sustainable in the long run, given their extremities. So, instead of beating yourself up to follow these diet trends, consult a nutritionist and figure out what suits your body best. Remember, simply lowering your carb intake or amping up your protein consumption won’t do the trick. While consulting your nutritionist do not forget to discuss with her about the right time to have or avoid a particular food, the ideal gap between meals, ways to make up if you have broken your eating rules on a particular day, etc.

Myth #2 Long-running sessions reduce weight

Fact: Long-running sessions at a constant pace will reduce your fat only in the first few weeks. But after a certain period, your body gets used to your running pattern and hits a plateau, throwing a tough challenge to your weight-loss mission. But how do you bounce back? Challenge your body with a harder workout. Alternating pace during your running session is more beneficial than running at a constant speed for a long stretch if you want to build endurance while taxing your ability at the same time.

Myth #3 Fitness and weight loss can be achieved only through long workout sessions

Fact: Fitness experts vouch for a 45-60-minute workout session every day. However, you will not be at a loss if you stick to short-duration high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in case of a time crunch. In fact, a study conducted by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, says that 30 minutes of interval training has the same health benefits as 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) refers to a workout that alternates between intense bursts of activity followed by a fixed period of rest interval. This workout only lasts for 20 to 30 minutes. It not only burns your calories during the workout but the process is on even after the session is over, in turn boosting your metabolism and can be performed anywhere.

Myth #4 Weight training doesn’t lead to weight loss

Fact: Adding weight training in your workout routine is always a hit. This is because it revs up your metabolism, which, in turn, is a crucial factor for weight loss. After a weight training session, your body requires oxygen at a higher rate to burn calories leading to faster weight loss. According to general wisdom in the field of fitness, heavier weights with fewer repetitions are more beneficial than more repetitions of lighter weights. Therefore, a balanced workout routine which incorporates weight training is your ticket to fit into the clothes of your choice.