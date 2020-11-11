This exercise makes the muscles that support the spine strong. This is perfect for you if you suffer from sciatica pain. @Shutterstock

Sometimes, when your sciatica nerve gets compressed or irritated, it causes debilitating pain that radiates from the lower back, down the buttocks and on to the leg. If you develop this condition, you may experience a constant burning sensation or a shooting pain that originates in your lower back or buttock and radiates down the front or back of the thigh and leg. This pain of often accompanied by numbness in the back of the leg and a tingling sensation as well as weakness of legs. It typically affects one leg. But sometimes, in very rare cases, some people may experience this pain in both their legs. Sciatica pain is unnerving but you can deal with it by performing some simple yet effective exercises. Here are a few that can offer quick relief.

The pelvic tilt

This exercise makes the muscles that support the spine strong. This is perfect for you if you suffer from sciatica pain.

How to do it

Lie on your back, bend and raise your knees and keep your with your feet flat on the ground.

Your arms should be flat on the floor by your side.

Be comfortable and slowly raise your buttocks 6 to 7 inches off the ground by putting pressure on your arms and feet.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then slowly return to starting position.

Do this 10 times.

Press-ups

If your sciatica pain is due to a lumbar herniated disc, then this exercise is just right for you. It also stretches your body.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach and lift your upper body by putting pressure on your hands.

Your hips must be on the floor when you do this.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then slowly return to starting position.

Do this 10 times.

The pelvic roll

This workout strengthens the abdominal muscles and is the foundation of most exercises that are recommended for sciatica pain relief.

How to do it

Lie on your back, bend and raise your knees and keep your with your feet flat on the ground.

Now, pull your belly button in towards your spine and you will feel your back press against the floor as your pelvis rolls up towards your chest.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then relax.

Do this 10 times.

Straight leg raises

By regularly performing this exercise, you can prevent sciatica pain. It will also strengthen your abdominal muscles.

How to do it

Lie on your back, bend and raise your knees and keep your with your feet flat on the ground.

Pull your belly button in towards your spine.

Now keeping one foot on the floor, straighten the other leg and gently lift it around 6 to 8 inches off the ground.

Hold position for a few seconds and then return to starting position.

Repeat with the other leg.

Do this 10 times.

Reverse leg raises

This is also a good exercise for your pain as it relaxes the lumbar spine and pelvis.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach with your arms by your side and palms facing up.

Pull in your belly towards your spine and keep your legs straight.

Now raise one leg about 2 inches above the ground. Repeat with the other leg.

Do this 10 times.