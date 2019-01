Surya Namaskar is a combination of 12 yoga asanas performed to express gratitude to the Sun- the source of life on earth. @shutterstock

A great way to stretch the entire length and breadth of your body, Surya Namaskar is a combination of 12 yoga asanas performed to express gratitude to the Sun- the source of life on earth. It’s an old saying that the sun resides in everything we eat, breathe and drink. Surya Namaskar is a way to internalize the inner sun and maximize its health benefits. Performing the combination of these 12 yoga asanas in the direction of sun aids in maintaining vitamin D levels and boosts solar pelux located behind the naval in the human body responsible for increasing intuitiveness, creativity, and leadership abilities in the practitioners.

It just doesn’t improve your cardiovascular health but restores your body balance and mental peace. By maintaining correct form and breathing technique, Surya Namaskar helps to take control of your breathing pattern, body posture and leaves you feeling refreshed, reenergized, and distressed. It’s best to practice the sun saluting yoga asanas early in the morning on an empty stomach. Just grab your yoga mat, put on your yoga clothes and you are all set. Practice a minimum of 2 sets of these 12 yoga asanas to complete 2 rounds of Surya Namaskar. Here we list down health benefits that you can reap simply by performing Surya Namaskar every day.

Strong muscles and joints:

Surya Namaskar helps to stretch your entire body and is a great way to strengthen your muscles, joints and ligaments by utilizing your own bodyweight. It helps to achieve limb symmetry which improves the functionality of your vital organs.

Improves your digestive system:

This yoga routine increases the blood flow to your digestive tract enhancing the functionality of your intestines. When you bend forward, it widens the abdomen gap which aids in releasing the trapped gases from your system.

Adds a glow to your skin:

Surya namaskar flushes your skin with increased blood circulation which helps to add a glow to your skin. It helps to keep face acne, wrinkles and fine lines at bay and thus leaves your skin looking younger and radiant.

Beats insomnia:

The asanas help to de-stress and calm your nerves that allow you to enjoy a sound sleep. It, in turn, minimizes the tendency of consuming sleep-inducing pills to achieve a good night’s sleep.

Helps in reducing weight:

A great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar when performed at a quick pace helps to reduce weight. The 12 yoga asanas help to stretch your abdomen muscles, in turn working on the unwanted weight around your belly. The entire routine enhances your body metabolism.

A great detox:

The increased focus on your breathing patterns ensures constant inhaling and exhaling that supplies regular flow of oxygen to your lungs keeping it properly ventilated. This gets rid of carbon dioxide and various other toxic gases from your system.

Reduces anxiety:

Yoga helps to calm your mind by easing the pressure off your nerves. The downward cobra and dog pose decrease anxiety and increases positivity by gently stimulating your nervous system.

Regulates menstrual cycle:

Yoga is great news for women struggling with irregular periods. It naturally helps to alleviate menstrual cramps and heavy blood flow. It regulates your hormones and balances them out, stimulates your reproductive organs for better functioning and improves your metabolism to help to achieve that ideal weight.

Controls blood sugar:

Surya Namaskar helps to take control of your blood sugar naturally. It corrects your irregular heartbeats thereby improving your heart muscles. Therefore, helps to keep heart problems away by controlling on your blood sugar.