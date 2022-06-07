Smoothie To Chaat: Let's Get Healthy With These Avocado Recipes

Let's look at some exciting yet healthy avocado recipes by Chef Ramesh Singh.

Avocado - the pronunciation of this creamy fruit might be a tongue twister for you, but its health effects are inexplicable. Rich in Vitamin C, E, K, B6 and riboflavin, folate and niacin, potassium and magnesium, Avocados are excellent fruits in every diet term. They help keep the heart healthy, regulate blood pressure, improve digestion, and keep skin soft & supple and above all, they give you solid stamina to work and play relentlessly for hours. Furthermore, avocados are not just about eating in a raw form, but you can be creative with them in terms of recipes. So, let's look at some of Avocados' interesting yet healthy recipes by Chef Ramesh Singh (k Se Kulcha). So, brace yourself. Here we begin!

Happy to Go Avocado and Banana Smoothie: "Beat the heat with lip smacking smoothie and strengthen your body." Even though you might not be a smoothie person, this health packed smoothie will blow your mind away, and you will crave to drink it again and again.

Ingredients:

1 Avocado

1 banana

1 tablespoon of honey

You may like to read

1 spoon of chia seeds (soaked in milk)

2 cups of almond milk

Toppings - (Sleek slices of almond, pistachio and cashews)

How to prepare Avocado and Banana Smoothie?

Start slicing the banana first

Then, slice the avocado into two halves and remove its seeds.

Further, shift them into a blender along with the almond milk

Blend everything until the smooth shake is formed.

Then, add chia seed and honey and blend a little more

Serve it in a glass and adorn it with toppings.

Best time to drink: You can drink it 1 hour before or after your workout.

Khalbali Avocado Poha Chaat: "Yes, chaats can also be healthy when combined with avocados". Enriched with nutrients, the Avocado chaat that requires no cooking is the game of mere 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 cup parched poha

1 medium sized ripe potato

1 medium sized onion

1 medium sized tomato

1 small cucumber

Chopped coriander leaves

Juice from half lemon

Salt to taste

Pinch of chaat masala

1 chopped jalapeno

Half spoon ghee

1 tablespoon of groundnuts

How to prepare Avocado Poha Chaat?

Take the poha in a bowl and wash it thoroughly. Drain the water and then keep the poha aside for 4 to 5 minutes.

Now, take a small pan. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and then let it heat. Once it gets hot, add the groundnuts and saut well.

Prepare it on medium heat so that the groundnuts are prepared well and get crunchy. Once the groundnuts get brown. Take them out on a plate.

Now, chop onions, cucumber, tomatoes and jalapeno. Further, cut the avocado in two halves and scoop the pulp into the mixing bowl. Mash it well. No lumps should be left.

Then, add the chopped veggies, salt and chaat masala to the mashed avocado.

Add poha and groundnuts and mix everything well.

Lastly, add the lime juice and decorate the dish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve immediately!

P.S.After chilling it for half an hour to forty minutes, you can also eat it for half an hour to forty minutes.

Best time to eat: After evening walk/gymming/aerobics. Packed with monosaturated fats, avocados are a superfood for every age group. So, add it to your diet and let your health thrive.