Every single woman desire for a flat and tight stomach. Who would not love those stunning core and amazing abs which makes the entire posture of the body desirable? Women love to flaunt their amazing flat and desirable stomach. If you too desire for a completely tight and flat stomach then here are some amazing oblique exercises which you can practise to get a sculpted stomach. Daily practise these sets of exercises along with your regular workouts and witness a difference in your stomach within no time.

Side plank with leg raise

The planks are the best exercises for a flat stomach. You must practise the side planks with alternate leg raises.

Step 1: Lie on your side and position yourself on side of your foot and your bottom elbow.

Step 2: Lift your hips in the air, forming a straight line from ankles to shoulders, and brace your core.

Step 3: While keeping your torso stable, raise your top leg without bending your knee.

Step 4: Do not let your hips drop.

Step 5: Return to starting position.

Crunches

You should definitely include the regular crunches into your regular workout sessions. They work on your thighs, arms and also provide a complete sculpting and toning.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent and hip-width apart.

Step 2: Place your hands behind your head.

Step 3: Keep your elbows out to the sides.

Step 4: Leave a few inches of space between your chin and your chest.

Step 5: Gently pull your abdominals inward.

Step 6: Lift your head, neck, and shoulder blades off the floor.

Step 7: Hold for a moment at the top of the movement and then slowly bring your body to the starting position.

Leg Raises

This exercise can be performed in various positions and styles. To build your stomach muscles tighter you can perform simple leg raise.

Step 1: Lie on your back.

Step 2: Keep your hands behind the head.

Step 3: Then raise your legs straight upwards.

Step 4: Hold on in this position for a while.

Step 5: After that when you feel high pressure on your stomach, bring down your leg slowly and then relax.