Garlic For Reducing High Cholesterol Levels: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Garlic Cloves For Cholesterol Patients

Garlic For Lowering Cholesterol Naturally

Are you suffering from excessive presence of cholesterol in your blood? Add a few cloves of garlic (or as per doctor's recommendation) to flush out toxins from your body and keep your heart healthy.

Transforming your health could be as simple as adding a commonly found ingredient to your diet - garlic, also known as lehsun. Why? Because it's packed with numerous health benefits, one of the most significant being its potential role in reducing high blood cholesterol levels. Yes, you read that right. Consuming garlic can help keep cholesterol levels under check and manage your heart health naturally at home. But how? In this article, we take a look at the top 7 reasons why garlic earns its stellar reputation.

Garlic For Managing High Cholesterol: How Does It Work?

If you are suffering from high cholesterol levels, make sure to add some garlic cloves to your daily diet routine to control your LDL levels.

The Allicin In Garlic Helps Control Blood Cholesterol

Garlic's unique aroma and flavor are courtesy of allicin, a compound found in garlic. But it's not just about taste; allicin has shown promising potential in decreasing cholesterol, both by slowing down its production in the liver and getting rid of it from our bodies.

TRENDING NOW

Say No To Bad Cholesterol

Did you know LDL cholesterol is often termed as 'bad' cholesterol and is a heart disease culprit? Regularly including garlic in your diet has shown promise in reducing this undesirable cholesterol, thanks to allicin and other sulfurines found within.

Promotes Production of Good Cholesterol

On the other side of the cholesterol coin is HDL, the 'good' cholesterol that helps clear out LDL from your body. The good news is, that garlic seems to enhance levels of HDL, further supporting your body in its fight against bad cholesterol.

Helps Fight Inflammation

Persistent inflammation in the body can gradually lead to heart disease. But garlic comes as a warrior with its anti-inflammatory properties, reducing inflammation and thereby indirectly aiding in cholesterol reduction.

You may like to read

Packed With Antioxidants

Garlic is a generous source of antioxidants. These warriors battle against oxidative stress that could otherwise narrow your arteries with plaque and elevate heart disease risk. Including garlic in your meals can help fight these free radicals and protect LDL cholesterol from oxidation.

Boosts Blood Circulation

Garlic, aka lehsun is also a great Ayurvedic herb when it comes to managing healthy blood circulation inside the body. Consuming garlic daily can boost cardiovascular health by improving blood circulation. It does so by expanding blood vessels and reducing the risk of blood clots. Also, garlic not only prevents cholesterol buildup but also supports overall heart health.

Reduces Blood Clotting Risk

Garlic's heart-friendly attributes don't end with cholesterol reduction. It plays a part in regulating blood pressure, reducing clot risk, and enhancing the working of blood vessels. All these facets come together to build a robust cardiovascular system.

Disclaimer: Garlic is more than just a flavor enhancer it's a simple, effective step towards a healthy lifestyle and aiding in combating high cholesterol. However, you must consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your daily diet routine.