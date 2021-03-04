Many women go extra miles to get lean such as following over-restrictive dieting or over-exercising. If you’re one of them beware! It may make you lose your periods. Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA) is the cause of irregular or absent menstruation for many women. It is associated with stress weight loss or excessive exercise — or a combination thereof. This is a common side effect of being too lean but those gorgeous slim and trim bikini models would hardly talk about it. Former British bikini competitor Hayley Madigan was one of the few who exposed the dark side of the fitness