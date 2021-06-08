Protein is often referred to as the building blocks of the body, which makes it an essential nutrient that you must include in your diet. But most people think that the benefits of protein are limited to building bones, but it offers a myriad of health benefits. It is broken down into amino acids during digestion. These amino acids aid in the function and growth of the body’s tissues. As a result, this macronutrient is critical for maintaining healthy, strong muscles and bones, as well as having an influence on your hair and nails. If you want your body to function seamlessly, then you should ensure that your body gets enough protein. Since it is an important nutrient for the body, a lack of it can lead to many health problems. Also Read - Education led interventions may help combat protein deficiency, secure a healthy future: Pooja Makhija

Protein Deficiency Symptoms

Protein deficiency or hypoproteinaemia is when your intake is unable to meet your body's requirement due to severely restricting protein consumption. Symptoms include:

Lethargy and feeling weak

Recurrent viral infections

Thinning or breaking hair

Dry skin

Mood changes

Cravings

Brittle nails

Protein Deficiency May Lead To These Health Problems

If you are deficient, you might suffer from these health problems.

Losing Weight Becomes Hard

Have you been doing everything right but somehow it seems impossible to lose weight? It could be the one to blame. Regardless of how clean you are eating, if you are not including enough protein in your diet then you might not be able to lose weight as effectively as someone who eats protein regularly. When you don’t eat enough of the nutrient, your body is not able to rebuild your muscles adequately, which leads to the loss of those hard-won muscles instead of fat burning. Low protein consumption can also cause a little drop in energy levels, so make sure you’re getting enough!

Fatty Liver

Another common health problem people with protein deficiency suffer from is fatty liver. It refers to the accumulation of fat in liver cells. If left untreated, it can progress into a severe form of the disease. It may even lead to liver scarring and potentially liver failure. While there is limited evidence on how a deficiency leads to fatty liver, but the main reason could the impaired synthesis of fat-transporting proteins, known as lipoproteins.

Weak Bones

Low protein intake can put your bones at risk. Since it helps in maintaining the strength and density of bones, not consuming enough protein may lead to a higher risk of hip fractures. An insufficient amount of the nutrient in the system can lead to a lower bone density and an increased risk of fractures. Less protein also means weaker muscles, which leads to poor balance resulting in falls.

Stunted Growth In Children

Protein is necessary for bodily development as well as maintaining muscle and bone mass. Thus, deficiency is particularly damaging to youngsters, whose bodies require a consistent supply. It may delay or prevent the growth of children. Reports suggest that stunting is the most prevalent symptom of malnutrition in children.

Skin, Hair And Nail Problems

Did you know your skin, hair and nails are primarily made of protein? A deficiency can cause redness, flaky skin and depigmentation. Hair thinning, fading, hair loss, and brittle nails are all possible side effects. Another characteristic indication of protein deficiency is oedema, which causes puffy and swollen skin.

How To Improve Your Intake?

Protein consumption ranges from 1-1.5 grammes per kilogramme of body weight (i.e.If you weigh 60 kgs, your ideal protein intake goal is between 60 and 90 grammes per day). Consume the nutrient from natural sources such as meat, eggs, fish, dairy, legumes, and soy, and if you don’t get enough, supplement with supplements.

(with inputs from IANS)