Protein is often referred to as the building blocks of the body which makes it an essential nutrient that you must include in your diet. But most people think that the benefits of protein are limited to building bones but it offers a myriad of health benefits. It is broken down into amino acids during digestion. These amino acids aid in the function and growth of the body's tissues. As a result this macronutrient is critical for maintaining healthy strong muscles and bones as well as having an influence on your hair and nails. If you want your body to