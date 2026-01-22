From Siddha Walk To Healing Walk: 5 Yoga Asanas To Instantly Uplift Your Mood

Yoga For Good Mood: Performing a simple yet effective yoga asana can help release emotional blocks, calm the nervous system and create a sense of inner lightness.

Yoga For Good Mood: Emotional balance is closely linked to how the body moves and how the breath flows. According to a yoga expert, our mind often tends to reflect the body, whether it is heavy or tense. Thus, performing a simple yet effective yoga asana can help release emotional blocks, calm the nervous system and create a sense of inner lightness. According to the Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, he says that yoga can naturally improve mood by inviting awareness, rhythm and patience.

Five Yoga Asanas To Instantly Uplift Your Mood

Here are five yoga asanas you can incorporate in your daily routine for the benefits of your emotional well-being:

Siddha Walk

The Siddha Walk is a method of scientific walking in the yogi tradition. It is performed slowly, with full awareness of each step, breath, and posture. Consciously touching the ground with feet, the nervous system starts to relax. This walk gives a balance to the left and right sides of the brain, which are beneficial in relieving restlessness and emotional overburden. Siddha Walk is quite useful when an individual is mentally disjointed or emotionally depressed. It creates a rhythm between movement and breath, allowing thoughts to settle. In the long run, it is a method that offers emotional stability and a sort of interior tranquility.

Healing Walk

As the name suggests, a Healing Walk is performed with intentions while the spine remains upright and your breath remains smooth. This type of yoga asana is particularly beneficial for people experiencing sadness, anxiety or mental fatigue. The Healing Walk helps the mind to remember that healing is not necessarily something one has to work at and sometimes it starts with slowing down and listening to the body.

Sukhasana With Deep Breathing

Sukhasana may appear simple, but when combined with conscious breathing, it becomes deeply therapeutic. Sitting comfortably with the spine aligned helps regulate breath and heart rhythm. Slow inhalation and exhalation calm the nervous system and reduce emotional agitation. This position forms an inner safe environment in which emotions may be received without opposition. Regular practice helps cultivate patience, emotional clarity, and a gentle sense of contentment.

Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana acts on hips which may be an area in which emotional tension is held back. Sitting with the feet together and letting the knees slack is an effective way of soothing the heart of tension. The mind follows the softening of the body. The posture helps in opening the heart and lightens the mood. Practicing it with slow breathing can bring a quiet feeling of relief and emotional comfort.

Viparita Karani

Viparita Karani is a rejuvenating yoga pose that enables the body to rest fully while soothing the mind. This exercise promotes blood circulation, allowing the nervous system to release tension. Viparita Karani comes in particularly handy when one feels emotionally drained/mentally overworked. It gives an impulse to the body to heal and mind to relax. Even a few minutes in this pose can bring a noticeable lift in mood and emotional clarity. "Happiness grows naturally," Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said. "Yoga can increase emotional balance when you attend to the body carefully."